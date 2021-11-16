Intel Core i7-12700 12 Core Alder Lake CPU Is Almost As Fast As AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Around $350 US

The benchmarks of Intel's Core i7-12700 12 Core Desktop CPU have leaked out and it turns out it is almost as fast as AMD Ryzen 9 5900X.

Intel Core i7-12700 12 Core Non-K Alder Lake CPU Almost As Fast As Ryzen 9 5900X, Should Cost Around $350 US

With Intel done with its first round of unlocked chips, the blue team will now get their Non-K and mainstream 600-series motherboards out in the market. Most mainstream & budget PC builders are waiting for the Non-K parts as they cost less and offer nearly similar performance. We detailed the specifications of several Non-K chips a few days ago but the focus today is the Core i7-12700.

The Intel Core i7-12700(F) features 12 cores, 20 threads, and 25 MB of L3 cache. The clock speeds are dialed back to a 2.10 GHz base for the P-Cores, a 1.60 GHz base for the E-Cores, and a max boost clock of 4.90 GHz on a 65W TDP. The Geekbench 5 database reported a maximum boost of 4.8 GHz which isn't that far away from the full 4.9 GHz boost. The test system included an ASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard and 32 GB of DDR5 memory. The CPU will feature a base TDP of 65W & maximum turbo power of around 150W.

As for performance, the Intel Core i7-12700 scored 1768 points in single-core and 13,843 points in multi-core tests. Compared to its predecessor, the Core i7-11700, this is a 57% improvement in the multi-core and 9% improvement in single-core tests. The chip is also 40% faster than the i7-11700K, an unlocked part. It blazes past the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X too with a multi-core improvement of 33% and a single-core improvement of 6%. The most impressive part is that the chip is neck-to-neck in performance versus the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X which is a top-tier part that retails for over $550 US.

Considering that the Intel Core i7-11700 Non-K chip was priced around $70 US lower than the Core i7-11700K, we can expect the Core i7-12700 to be priced at around $350 US or even lower which is definitely going to give the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5900X a run for its money. The Non-K lineup in general is looking really strong for the mainstream segment and both Core i7 / Core i5 SKUs will do really well against AMD's Ryzen 7 / Ryzen 5 offerings in the sub-$350 US segment.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 GHz TBA 1.8 / TBA GHz TBA 30 MB 65W ~200W TBA Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 4.9 GHz TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 25 MB 125W 190W $419 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.6 / TBA GHz TBA 25 MB 65W ~190W TBA Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 TBA / 4.7 GHz TBA TBA TBA 25 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 20 MB 125W 150W $299 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~200W TBA Core i5-12600T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~150W TBA Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12200T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.1 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA

News Source: TUM_APISAK