New benchmarks for Intel's 10th generation desktop CPUs codenamed Comet Lake-S have leaked out. The latest benchmarks are specifically for the 8 core, Core i7-10700K and the 6 core, Core i5-10600K. Both of these processors will be tackling the mainstream AMD Ryzen 7 8 core & the AMD Ryzen 5 6 core lineup which has been in the market for months and has amassed a big reputation for its stellar performance and value.

Intel Core i7-10700K 8 Core Versus AMD Ryzen 7 3800X & Intel Core i5-10600K Versus AMD Ryzen 5 3600X CPU Benchmarks Leak Out

The latest benchmarks have been reported by TUM_APISAK (via NotebookCheck) which includes three 10th Gen Intel Desktop CPUs. The CPUs include the Core i7-10700K, the Core i5-10600K & the Core i5-10600KF. The KF model is essentially the same chip as the Core i5-10600K but comes with a disabled iGPU. Specifications for these processors are listed below.

Intel Core i7-10700K - 8 Cores, Up To 5.1 GHz Single-Core, 4.7 GHz All-Core

The Intel Core i7-10700K would be featuring 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip would house 16 MB of total cache and a TDP of 125W. The chip would feature a base clock of 3.8 GHz, a boost clock of 5.0 GHz (single-core) and 5.1 GHz (single-core) with Turbo Boost Max 3.0. The chip will be 100 MHz faster in single-core but slower across all-cores by 100 MHz than the Core i9-9900K which retails for over $500 US. Since this is an i7 part, expect pricing to fall around $350-$400 US.

Intel Core i5-10600K - 6 Cores, Up To 4.8 GHz Single-Core, 4.5 GHz All-Core

The Intel Core i7-10600K would be featuring 6 cores and 12 threads. The chip would house 12 MB of total cache and a TDP of 125W. The chip would feature a base clock of 4.1 GHz, a boost clock of 4.8 GHz (single-core) and 4.5 GHz (all-core). The chip would be faster than the 8th Gen flagship, the Core i7-8700K, featuring a higher base and boost clock across a single and all-cores. The Core i5 should be retailing in the $220-$270 US segment which is a decent price for a fast 6 core and multi-threaded chip.

Based on the pricing of both chips, the Core i7-10700K will directly compete against the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X while the Core i5-10600K will directly compete against the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. Both CPUs feature the same cores and threads as their competitors but are based on a 14nm process node vs 7nm, feature higher core clocks but at the cost of power efficiency.

Update - We have also added the scores for the Core i9-10900KF into the list to compare against the Core i7 and Core i5 10th Gen Desktop CPUs from Intel.









The benchmark data provided below will help you figure out what to expect from these processors:

Geekbench v4 Single-Core CPU Tests:

Geekbench v4 Multi-Core CPU Tests:

As you can see in the scores mentioned above, the Intel 10th Generation Desktop CPU lineup is clearly ahead in single-core tests which are due to faster clock speeds on a single-core which will be hitting or even surpassing the 5 GHz clock barrier, something which the AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU is unable to do. At the same time, Intel requires such high clock speed to stay ahead of the 3rd Gen Ryzen competition since AMD's IPC lead is pretty strong with Zen 2. This is showcased in the multi-core tests where AMD Ryzen CPUs are able to match the 10th Gen Intel Core lineup despite lower all-core frequencies.

With all of these benchmarks and the ones that leaked previously, we can conclude that conclude some pros for Intel's and AMD's current generation lineup which are listed below:

Intel's 10th Gen Core Desktop CPU Pros:

Higher single-threaded performance

Higher Clock Speeds

Better Overclocking Capabilities

Solid Memory Support

Potentially Run Cooler Than AMD CPUs

AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop CPU Pros:

Higher multi-threaded performance

More cores/threads/cache

7nm architecture (new features)

Impressive value out of the box

Single-threaded performance right on par with Intel

Much lower power consumption

Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake Desktop CPU launches next month along with the new Z490 motherboards featuring the LGA 1200 socket.

The platform itself is very important as users looking forward to upgrade to 10th Gen CPUs would definitely require a new motherboard and based on the early pre-order prices that have been listed for Z490 boards at various retailers, they aren't coming in cheap but Intel's board partners will release cheaper H470, B460 & H410 chipset based options on 27th of May, just a little bit after the official launch of Z490 & 10th Gen on 13th May. Only time will tell if they are able to snatch some market away from AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs but based on the figures above, that might be a really hard bet.

