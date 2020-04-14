The latest benchmarks of Intel's 10th Gen, 10 Core, Core i9-10900F CPU have leaked out and they don't seem to be that impressive when compared to what AMD's offering in its desktop and even its laptop Ryzen lineup.

Intel's Yet To Release 10th Gen Core i9-10900F 10 Core CPU Gets Wrecked In Efficiency By AMD's 8 Core, Ryzen 7 4900HS Laptop CPU

This latest benchmark leak comes from Momomo_Us who found an entry of the 10 core Intel Core i9-10900F CPU in the Geekbench database. The Intel Core i9-10900F was leaked last week and we got a good look at its thermal and power figures which don't bode well for the upcoming 10th Gen lineup.

Talking specifications first, the Core i9-10900F is based on the 14nm process and features 10 cores / 20 threads. The chip has a base frequency of 2.80 GHz and a boost frequency of up to 5.2 GHz (Single-Core) and 4.6 GHz (All-Core). The chip will carry 20 MB of cache and features a TDP of 65W.

The 65W TDP figure is derived from the base frequency, also known as PL1 while the actual TDP (PL2) is much higher. In the case of the Core i9-10900F, the maximum PL1 Power limit is actually 170W and the PL2 power limit is 224W. This is more than 3 times the power consumption of its official TDP.

Looking at the benchmark, the Intel Core i9-10900F scores 5747 points in the single-core and 29363 points in the multi-core tests. Now, these scores might look quite reasonable for a 10 core and 20 thread chip which has been optimized to run with conservative power settings compared to the 'K' series unlocked parts but once you started comparing it to the competition, everything changes. An AMD Ryzen 7 3800X scores around 30-35K points on average in the same benchmark while the Ryzen 9 3900X scores around 40-45K points on average. The Intel Core i9-9900KS scores around 35,000 points on average while the Core i9-10980HK scores about 32K points.





Now each of these chips has several advantages over the Core i9-10900F. The Intel CPUs are clocked much higher than the Core i9-10900F while the AMD CPUs have the advantage of the higher base wattage limit of 105 Watts and longer sustained boost periods over multiple cores. But what if you compare it with a laptop CPU which has fewer number of cores/threads, lower clocks, and also a lower TDP. We are talking about the AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS which was recently revealed and features 8 cores / 16 threads, a base clock of 3.00 GHz and a boost clock of 4.30 GHz along with 12 MB of cache and even a Vega 8 integrated GPU clocked at 1750 MHz.

A ROG Zephyrus G14 notebook outfitted with the AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS scores 5286 points in the single-core and 30,339 points in the multi-core tests in Geekbench V4. Following is the comparison with the Intel Core i9-10900F.

Geekbench V4 Single-Core Test:

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 8 Core CPU (35W) - 5,286

5,286 Intel Core i9-10900F 10 Core CPU (65W PL1) - 5,747

Geekbench V4 Multi-Core Test:

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 8 Core CPU (35W) - 30,339

30,339 Intel Core i9-10900F 10 Core CPU (65W PL1) - 29,363

The AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS has two fewer cores, four fewer threads, lower base/boost frequencies, smaller cache size and also, a smaller TDP headroom than the Core i9-10900F. Despite all of that, it delivers performance equivalent to an Intel 10 core chip which is expected to cost around $450 US. The other main factor here is that the Ryzen 9 4900HS has a TDP of 35W and the review from Tech Spot shows that it offers around 3.2-3.3 GHz all-core frequency at its base TDP while offering sustained 3.7 GHz all-core clocks with around 50-55W power consumption. The CPU also offers up to 4 GHz all-core boost clocks, sipping in a maximum power of 65W which is the base TDP for the Core i9-10900F.

This single-chart shows us the huge efficiency gap between Intel's 14nm and AMD's 7nm CPU architectures. The Core i9-10900F offers less performance while sipping over 200 Watts of power as reported earlier whereas the AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS sits at just 55-65W.

With all of these benchmarks and the ones that leaked previously, we can conclude that conclude some pros for Intel's and AMD's current generation lineup which are listed below:

Intel's 10th Gen Core Desktop CPU Pros:

Higher single-threaded performance

Higher Clock Speeds

Better Overclocking Capabilities

Solid Memory Support

Potentially Run Cooler Than AMD CPUs

AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop CPU Pros:

Higher multi-threaded performance

More cores/threads/cache

7nm architecture (new features)

Impressive value out of the box

Single-threaded performance right on par with Intel

Much lower power consumption

Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake Desktop CPU launches next month along with the new Z490 motherboards featuring the LGA 1200 socket. Only time will tell if they are able to snatch some market away from AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs but based on the figures above, that might be a really hard bet.

