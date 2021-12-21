Intel Core i5-12400F Alder Lake ‘Budget-King’ CPU On Sale For $222 US, Listed Online & Comes With Boxed Cooler

Intel's budget-friendly, Core i5-12400F, Alder Lake Desktop CPU has gone on sale in Peru, and even in the early listing, it costs nearly 50% less than the 12600K & 5600X.

The Intel Core i5-12400F is going to be the most entry-level chip within the Alder Lake Core i5 CPU segment. It will rock 6 cores, 12 threads and rely only on Golden Cove (P-Cores). There will be no Gracemont cores on the 12400. Additionally, it will rock a base clock of 2.5 GHz and boost all the way up to 4.4 GHz (4.0 GHz all-core). The CPU has a base TDP of 65W but the maximum wattage should be between 100-150W. Well, not actually 150 since that's what the Core i5-12600K, the top Core i5 unlocked chip features but we would only know once we get to test the chip.

As for the listing itself, in Peru (as reported by XanxoGaming), the Intel Core i5-12400F is being sold for 899 Sols which converts to $222 US. This pricing is with an 18% VAT included, take that out and you get $181 US which is the price most will be getting for the chip. You can expect an even lower price when the CPU officially launches. At this price, the Core i5-12400F is roughly 50% cheaper vs the Core i5-12600K and Ryzen 5 5600X, making it a very strong offering within the budget gaming segment where AMD currently has no Zen 3 chip other than some older Zen 2 parts being sold at discounted prices.

We have already seen benchmarks of the 12400F and it beats the 5600X & the Core i7-11700K in gaming while getting some wins in the multi-threaded segment too. The processor does it while consuming less power than AMD's Zen 3 CPUs and also running slightly cooler.

The CPU will come with the new Intel boxed cooler which features a fancy new design and is fully compliant with the LGA 1700 socket. The new Laminar series 'RM1' design is specifically designed for the Core i5 65W CPUs to expect stable operation. Aside from that, Intel will also debut its H670, B660, and H610 motherboards at CES 2022 which will bring the price of the Alder Lake further down & will carry both DDR5/DDR4 memory support.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900KS 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.2 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W TBC TBC Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 GHz TBA 1.8 / TBA GHz TBA 30 MB 65W ~200W TBA Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 4.9 GHz TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 25 MB 125W 190W $419 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.6 / TBA GHz TBA 25 MB 65W ~190W TBA Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 TBA / 4.7 GHz TBA TBA TBA 25 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 20 MB 125W 150W $299 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~200W TBA Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.0/ 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~150W TBA Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12300 4 0 4 / 8 2.5 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 65W ~100W TBA Core i3-12200T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12100 4 0 4 / 8 3.3 / 4.3 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 65W ~100W TBA Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.1 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA

