Intel Arc Alchemist Gaming Graphics Card Rumored To Include Four Desktop Variants. A770, A750, A580, A380: A770 Faster Than RTX 3060 Ti, A380 Faster Than RX 6400

Intel's Arc Alchemist A-series desktop graphics cards for gaming PCs are expected to launch this quarter but rumors hint at a possible delay into the third quarter of 2022.

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Card Lineup Rumored To Include A770, A750, A580 & A380 Gaming Variants

The latest rumor comes from reliable leaker Enthusiast Citizen who has a very good record from his past leaks. The leaker states that while Intel has introduced its mobility lineup, the high-end variants along with the desktop lineup can be delayed till the end of Q2 or early Q3 2022. He states the reason for this delay is not clear but it could likely be linked to the GPUs drivers which have a lot of problems at the moment. Previous reports have stated that Intel would rather delay its first GPU lineup than do a botched launch and that might be why Intel Arc-powered laptops aren't widely available.

Intel Arc Alchemist A770 Desktop Gaming Graphics Card With 512 EUs & 2.4 GHz GPU Clock Speed Spotted

Intel's independent display (referring to the desktop side) may be delayed again, the reason is unknown, it will be released at the end of Q2 ~ early Q3. There are four models in total, A770, A750, A580, and A380. The strongest A770 is probably a 3060Ti or so. So the A770 may not be the top, and there may be some A970 or other models in the back, but lol Yes, A770M is 16GB VRAM, A770 seems to be smaller than this number, the specific size is not clear, it may be | 86 or 10G, A750 and A580 are 8G VRAM video memory should be correct, there is no other news for the time being. Airbus (not) A380 maybe a dessert card. My personal guess is that the memory is at 60, and the performance should be stronger than the RX 6400. Enthusiast Citizen Via Bilibili

As for the desktop lineup, the leaker states that Intel is working on four variants. These include the ACM-G10 GPU-powered A770, A750, and the A580 while there's only one card aiming at the entry-level segment and that's the ACM-G11-powered A380. Yesterday, Intel's Alchemist Arc A770 graphics card appeared for the first time within leaks which confirms its existence. The Arc A380 has also shown up in various leaks before so it is also something that has been confirmed through leaked benchmarks. Only the Arc A750 and Arc A580 cards are yet to be spotted but they may also show up soon.

As for the performance segment of the Intel Arc Alchemist A-series graphics card lineup, the leaker states that the Arc A770 is aiming performance faster than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti so around RTX 3070 as previous rumors had indicated but something surprising is that the A770 is said to feature either 10 GB or 8 GB memory. We know that the Arc A770M comes with 16 GB memory and it's still not confirmed what the final memory capacity would be. Earlier leaks have pointed out 16 GB for the flagship variant but that may not be the case.

There is also talks about an even higher segment being introduced in the form of the Arc A970 series but that remains to be seen. We first have to see the launch of the A700 and A500 series on the desktop platform before we get to even higher-end cards. Also, it may be possible that 16 GB memory may only be configured for the Limited Edition variant that Intel teased during the Arc launch event.

Rumored Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Intel Arc A350M Shows Huge Gaming Performance Improvement With DTT Disabled In Drivers, Still Operates Within TDP Spec

As for the other cards, the Arc A750 and the Arc A580 would feature 8 GB GDDR6 memory while the entry-level Arc A380 will come equipped with 6 GB GDDR6 memory and compete against the GeForce RTX 3050 since its performance is better than the AMD Radeon RX 6400. In the leaked OpenCL benchmark of the Arc A770 graphics card from yesterday, the graphics card performed slower than the RTX 3060 which shows that the drivers are still not optimized and a lot of work needs to be done.

While the TSMC 6nm process node is proving to be a nice decision for GPU efficiency, the real performance of the Arc Alchemist GPUs still remains un-tapped and we don't know how long it would take to get there or if Alchemist will still remain relevant in a few months considering both NVIDIA and AMD are aiming to launch their next-gen products by Q3-Q4 of 2022.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':