AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT ‘RDNA 3’ Graphics Card Rumored Specs Detailed: 15360 Cores, 32 GB Memory, 512 MB Infinity Cache Up To 2.5 GHz & 500W TBP

The AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT 'RDNA 3' graphics card 'alleged' specifications have been revealed by Greymon55. The new specifications align with what we have previously heard but it looks like AMD could be planning to introduce multiple Navi 31 SKUs in the coming Radeon RX 7000 series family.

AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT To Feature 15360 RDNA 3 Cores, Massive 32 GB Memory With 512 MB Infinity Cache & Up To 2.5 GHz Clocks at 500W TBP

The AMD RDNA 3 based Navi 31 GPU has been in the talks for a while now. It is insane that we know so much about this GPU through rumors and leaks. That's also one reason why we should treat all of this information with a grain of salt although the leakers and sources that have been posting the details are quite reliable based on their previous information drops. Note, this post is not an April Fool's story and Greymon55 even confirms so in his replies.

Moore Threads MTT S60 GPU Is China’s First Domestic GPU With DirectX Support & Ability To Play eSports Games

7950XT 👀

15360SP

500W TBP

2.5GHz

32G 256bit GDDR6 21Gbps

512M 3D infinity cache — Greymon55 (@greymon55) April 1, 2022

So starting off with the AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, which would power the next-generation Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. Olrak29_ managed to assemble a block diagram of the chip based on all the rumors that were floating over on Twitter. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs.

The Navi 31 GPU configuration shown here features two GCD's (Graphics Core Die) and a single MCD (Multi-Cache Die). Each GCD has 3 Shader Engines (6 in total) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 6 per GCD / 12 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 30 per GCD / 60 in total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 240 per GCD / 480 in total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 7,680 cores per GCD and 15,360 cores in total.

The Navi 31 (RDNA 3) MCD will be linked to the dual GCD's via a next-generation Infinity Fabric interconnect and feature 256-512 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 4 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface.

AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT 'RDNA 3' Graphics Card Specifications

AMD’s Malfunctioning Playstation 5 APUs Find A Second Home In ASRock’s BC-250 Mining Rig

So based on the alleged information, the flagship graphics card within the Radeon RX 7000 series lineup, the AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT will utilize the flagship Navi 31 GPU configuration, rocking a total of 15360 stream processors that will be clocked in at 2.5 GHz. We don't know if this is the max clock speed but it's an 11% improvement in max clocks over the Radeon RX 6900 XT and delivers 38.4 TFLOPs of effective FP32 compute horsepower. That's a 67% improvement in compute over the RX 6900 XT. The card will also feature a 200W higher TBP over the 6900 XT with a 500W TBP rating, an increase of 67% too.

As for the memory configuration, the AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT is expected to feature twice the memory capacity at 32 GB versus 16 GB on the current flagship. The card will retain its 256-bit memory bus interface but faster (21 Gbps) GDDR6 dies can allow AMD to hit higher than 512 GB/s internal bandwidth (Up To 672 GB/s). As for the Infinity Cache design, that also doubles with 512 MB onboard the Navi 31 GPU. These specifications sure sound monstrous and enough to tackle NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 'Ada Lovelace' lineup.

Another thing that I wanted to add is that we have heard from our own sources that AMD isn't planning to adopt the new 16-pin (12+4) connector standard any time soon or at least on its Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. The reasoning we have been told is that AMD believes it isn't stable yet but it looks like AMD's design for the 7000 series was complete prior to the introduction of the standard.

AMD RDNA GPU (Generational Comparison) Preliminary:

GPU Name Navi 10 Navi 21 Navi 31 GPU Process 7nm 7nm 5nm (6nm?) GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCD (Multi-Chiplet Die) Shader Engines 2 4 6 GPU WGPs 20 40 30 (Per MCD)

60 (In Total) SPs Per WGP 128 128 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 40 80 120 (per MCD)

240 (in total) Cores (Per Die) 2560 5120 7680 Cores (Total) 2560 5120 15360 (2 x MCD) Peak Clock 1905 MHz 2250 MHz 2500 MHz FP32 Compute 9.7 23 38.4 Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity 8 GB 16 GB 32 GB Infinity Cache N/A 128 MB 512 MB Flagship SKU Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7950 XT TBP 225W 330W 500W Launch Q3 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2022

The AMD RDNA 3 'Navi 3X' GPU-powered Radeon RX graphics card lineup is expected to offer up to 3x performance improvement over existing RDNA 2 offerings. It would mark a major leap forward for graphics evolution and now that AMD is already onboard with next-gen technologies such as FSR 2.0 and Raytracing, expect a very heated next-gen competition between the red and green teams while the blue team tries to play catch up.