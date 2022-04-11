NVIDIA’s Next-Gen ‘Ada Lovelace’ GPU Powered Flagship GeForce Graphics Card Rumored To Feature AD102 GPU, 21 Gbps Memory, 24 GB Capacity & Up To 600W TGP

NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace GPUs will be coming to gamers later this year in the next-gen GeForce RTX graphics cards. These cards are expected to rock some extreme specs and some extreme GPU requirements to operate as detailed by Kopite7kimi in his latest round of leaks.

NVIDIA's Next-Gen Flagship GeForce Graphics Card Detailed: AD102 GPU, 24 GB & 21 Gbps Memory, Up To 600W TGP

There might be a new rumor surrounding the naming convention used by the next-gen GeForce graphics cards with some now pointing towards a name change to GeForce RTX 50 series instead of the previously expected GeForce RTX 40 series. In the end, whatever NVIDIA decides to call the next GeForce lineup isn't as important as its underlying specifications.

**90 PG137/139-SKU330, AD102-300, 24G 21Gbps, 600W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) April 11, 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Ada Lovelace' Graphics Card With GA102-300 GPU 'Rumored' Specs

We know from the leaked NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU configurations which show that the flagship GA102 Gaming chip will rock a total of 144 SMs, a 71% increase over the existing GA102 GPU, and house a massive 18,432 CUDA core count. The chip used by the flagship GeForce graphics card will rock the AD102-300 GPU and we can't say for sure if this will be the full-fat SKU since the RTX 3090 Ti with the GA102-350 rocks the full configuration while the GA102-300 SKU featured on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is a cut-down SKU.

According to Kopite7kimi, the flagship GeForce graphics card will be based on the PG137/139-SKU30 PCB. These are both reference and Founders Edition designs. The reference design is provided to AIBs as a reference for their custom models while the FE design is exclusive to the reference Founders Edition model.

The graphics card is said to retain the 24 GB memory capacity while offering a memory speed of 21 Gbps across a 384-bit bus interface. That's the same memory design as the flagship Ampere GeForce, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, & should rock the same amount of bandwidth at 1004 Gb/s. As for the power input, the card would feature a single PCIe Gen 5 connector with a TGP rating of up to 600W. You will require a 4x 8-pin to 1x 16-pin adapter if you are running an older PSU or a single Gen 5 to Gen 5 connector if you have a compliant power supply.

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace 'GeForce RTX 40' GPU Configurations

GPU Name GPCs / TPCs SMs Per TPC / Total CUDA Cores L2 Cache Memory Bus AD102 12 / 6 2 / 144 18432 96 MB 384-bit AD103 7 / 6 2 / 84 10752 64 MB 256-bit AD104 5 / 6 2 / 60 7680 48 MB 192-bit AD106 3 / 6 2 / 36 4608 32 MB 128-bit AD107 3 / 4 2 / 24 3072 32 MB 128-bit

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace & Ampere GPU Comparison

Ada Lovelace GPU SMs CUDA Cores Top SKU Memory Bus Ampere GPU SMs CUDA Cores Top SKU Memory Bus SM Increase (% Over Ampere) AD102 144 18432 RTX 4090? 384-bit GA102 84 10752 RTX 3090 Ti 384-bit +71% AD103 84 10752 RTX 4070? 256-bit GA103S 60 7680 RTX 3080 Ti 256-bit +40% AD104 60 7680 RTX 4060? 192-bit GA104 48 6144 RTX 3070 Ti 256-bit +25% AD106 36 4608 RTX 4050 Ti? 128-bit GA106 30 3840 RTX 3060 192-bit +20% AD107 24 3072 RTX 4050? 128-bit GA107 20 2560 RTX 3050 128-bit +20%

The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU family is expected to bring a generational jump similar to Maxwell to Pascal. It is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 but expect supply and pricing to be similar to current cards despite NVIDIA spending billions of dollars to accquire those good good TSMC 5nm wafers.

NVIDIA CUDA GPU (RUMORED) Preliminary:

GPU TU102 GA102 AD102 Architecture Turing Ampere Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 12nm NFF Samsung 8nm TSMC 5nm Die Size 754mm2 628mm2 ~600mm2 Graphics Processing Clusters (GPC) 6 7 12 Texture Processing Clusters (TPC) 36 42 72 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) 72 84 144 CUDA Cores 4608 10752 18432 L2 Cache 6 MB 6 MB 96 MB Theoretical TFLOPs 16.1 37.6 ~90 TFLOPs? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Capacity 11 GB (2080 Ti) 24 GB (3090) 24 GB (4090?) Flagship SKU RTX 2080 Ti RTX 3090 RTX 4090? TGP 250W 350W 450-850W? Release Sep. 2018 Sept. 20 2H 2022 (TBC)

