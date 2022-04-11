  ⋮  

NVIDIA’s Next-Gen ‘Ada Lovelace’ GPU Powered Flagship GeForce Graphics Card Rumored To Feature AD102 GPU, 21 Gbps Memory, 24 GB Capacity & Up To 600W TGP

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace GPUs will be coming to gamers later this year in the next-gen GeForce RTX graphics cards. These cards are expected to rock some extreme specs and some extreme GPU requirements to operate as detailed by Kopite7kimi in his latest round of leaks.

There might be a new rumor surrounding the naming convention used by the next-gen GeForce graphics cards with some now pointing towards a name change to GeForce RTX 50 series instead of the previously expected GeForce RTX 40 series. In the end, whatever NVIDIA decides to call the next GeForce lineup isn't as important as its underlying specifications.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid Graphics Card Rocks Dual 16-Pin Connectors For Over 1200W Power

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Ada Lovelace' Graphics Card With GA102-300 GPU 'Rumored' Specs

We know from the leaked NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU configurations which show that the flagship GA102 Gaming chip will rock a total of 144 SMs, a 71% increase over the existing GA102 GPU, and house a massive 18,432 CUDA core count. The chip used by the flagship GeForce graphics card will rock the AD102-300 GPU and we can't say for sure if this will be the full-fat SKU since the RTX 3090 Ti with the GA102-350 rocks the full configuration while the GA102-300 SKU featured on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is a cut-down SKU.

According to Kopite7kimi, the flagship GeForce graphics card will be based on the PG137/139-SKU30 PCB. These are both reference and Founders Edition designs. The reference design is provided to AIBs as a reference for their custom models while the FE design is exclusive to the reference Founders Edition model.

The graphics card is said to retain the 24 GB memory capacity while offering a memory speed of 21 Gbps across a 384-bit bus interface. That's the same memory design as the flagship Ampere GeForce, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, & should rock the same amount of bandwidth at 1004 Gb/s. As for the power input, the card would feature a single PCIe Gen 5 connector with a TGP rating of up to 600W. You will require a 4x 8-pin to 1x 16-pin adapter if you are running an older PSU or a single Gen 5 to Gen 5 connector if you have a compliant power supply.

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace 'GeForce RTX 40' GPU Configurations

GPU NameGPCs / TPCsSMs Per TPC / TotalCUDA CoresL2 CacheMemory Bus
AD10212 / 62 / 1441843296 MB384-bit
AD1037 / 62 / 841075264 MB256-bit
AD1045 / 62 / 60768048 MB192-bit
AD1063 / 62 / 36460832 MB128-bit
AD1073 / 42 / 24307232 MB128-bit

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace & Ampere GPU Comparison

Ada Lovelace GPUSMsCUDA CoresTop SKUMemory BusAmpere GPUSMsCUDA CoresTop SKUMemory BusSM Increase (% Over Ampere)
AD10214418432RTX 4090?384-bitGA1028410752RTX 3090 Ti384-bit+71%
AD1038410752RTX 4070?256-bitGA103S607680RTX 3080 Ti256-bit+40%
AD104607680RTX 4060?192-bitGA104486144RTX 3070 Ti256-bit+25%
AD106364608RTX 4050 Ti?128-bitGA106303840RTX 3060192-bit+20%
AD107243072RTX 4050?128-bitGA107202560RTX 3050128-bit+20%

The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU family is expected to bring a generational jump similar to Maxwell to Pascal. It is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 but expect supply and pricing to be similar to current cards despite NVIDIA spending billions of dollars to accquire those good good TSMC 5nm wafers.

NVIDIA CUDA GPU (RUMORED) Preliminary:

GPUTU102GA102AD102
ArchitectureTuringAmpereAda Lovelace
ProcessTSMC 12nm NFFSamsung 8nmTSMC 5nm
Die Size754mm2628mm2~600mm2
Graphics Processing Clusters (GPC)6712
Texture Processing Clusters (TPC)364272
Streaming Multiprocessors (SM)7284144
CUDA Cores46081075218432
L2 Cache6 MB6 MB96 MB
Theoretical TFLOPs 16.137.6~90 TFLOPs?
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6XGDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Capacity11 GB (2080 Ti)24 GB (3090)24 GB (4090?)
Flagship SKURTX 2080 TiRTX 3090RTX 4090?
TGP250W350W450-850W?
ReleaseSep. 2018Sept. 202H 2022 (TBC)
Which next-generation GPUs are you looking forward to the most?
View Results

