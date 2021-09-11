  ⋮  

Intel ARC Alchemist Desktop Graphics Cards To Compete With AMD RX 6700 XT & NVIDIA RTX 3070, Pricing Starts at $100 US & Up To $500 US

By Hassan Mujtaba
Intel ARC Alchemist All Set To Tackle NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon GPUs In The $100 To $500 US Market Range

Intel ARC Alchemist graphics card performance and price positioning slide has leaked out showing the NVIDIA and AMD GPUs the lineup will be competing against.

The leaked slide appeared on Baidu Forums (via Videocardz) and has been shared with retail partners by Intel. The slide lists down the proposed ARC Alchemist 'DG2' lineup for 2022 and respectively competitors they will be positioned against. According to the slide, the lineup will include at least four SKUs but there may be more. Also, the slide looks to be a little old since it doesn't mention the ARC branding that Intel just recently introduced for its graphics lineup so internal plans might have changed since then.

Intel ARC Alchemist Discrete Laptop GPU Spotted With 512 Xe Cores, Evaluated on Tiger Lake Reference Platform

Intel ARC Alchemist DG2 GPU Desktop Graphics Card Lineup

Intel's High-End ARC Gaming Graphics Card Lineup ($300 - $500 US)

With that said, let's talk about the upper echelon of the lineup which will feature Enthusiast ($400 - $499 US) and Performance+ ($300 - $399 US) graphics cards. These Intel ARC Alchemist GPUs will feature the 'SOC1' which could be the internal codename for the Alchemist 512 EU chip. This chip has a TDP range of 175W to 225W. The Enthusiast part will tackle the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 & the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Intel's Flagship ARC Graphics Card With Xe-HPG Alchemist GPU To Tackle AMD RX 6700 XT & NVIDIA RTX 3070

Do note that Intel doesn't plan to launch an 'Enthusiast+' contender in its first-gen ARC lineup as that will be reserved for the next-gen. This means that the top graphics cards from NVIDIA & AMD such as the GeForce RTX 3080 and the Radeon RX 6800 XT will remain uncontested.

Intel CEO Says Alder Lake CPUs Will Have Three Major ‘AMD Zen-Like’ Architectural Announcements, ARC Alchemist Xe-HPG GPUs To Put Pressure On NVIDIA

Intel ARC Alchemist vs NVIDIA GA104 & AMD Navi 22 GPUs

GPU NameAlchemist DG-512NVIDIA GA104AMD Navi 22
ArchitectureXe-HPGAmpereRDNA 2
Process NodeTSMC 6nmSamsung 8nmTSMC 7nm
Flagship ProductARC (TBA)GeForce RTX 3070 TiRadeon RX 6700 XT
Raster Engine862
FP32 Cores32 Xe Cores48 SM Units40 Compute Units
FP32 Units409661442560
FP32 Compute~16 TFLOPs21.7 TFLOPs12.4 TFLOPs
TMUs256192160
ROPs1289664
RT Cores32 RT Units48 RT Cores (V2)40 RA Units
Tensor Cores512 XMX Cores192 Tensor Cores (V3)N/A
Tensor Compute~131 TFLOPs FP16
~262 TOPs INT8		87 TFLOPs FP16
174 TOPs INT8		25 TFLOPs FP16
50 TOPs INT8
L2 CacheTBA4 MB3 MB
Additional Cache16 MB Smart Cache?N/A96 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Capacity16 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6
LaunchQ1 2022Q2 2021Q1 2021

Intel's Entry-Level ARC Gaming Graphics Card Lineup ($100 - $200 US)

Moving on to the lower-end segment, this is one place where Intel may hit AMD and NVIDIA hard considering both GPU manufacturers haven't released a single sub-$300 US desktop graphics card in the market yet. The mainstream segment will feature the 'SOC2' which is the Alchemist 128 EU GPU and will feature a TDP of 75W and up. ARC graphics cards based on this chip will be featured in the 'Mainstream+' ($150 - $199 US) and 'Mainstream' ($100 - $149 US) segment.

Intel ARC Gaming Graphics Cards With Xe-HPG GPU Will Be Ready To Overclock Through Driver UI At Launch

Both AMD and NVIDIA do have the chips to launch in the entry-level segment but they are being pushed to notebooks and laptops first. If launched prior to Q1 2022, then entry-level ARC GPUs will tackle AMD's Navi 24 (RX 6500 Series) and NVIDIA's GA107 GPUs (RTX 3050 Series) though those may end up over $200 US pricing considering where the mainstream cards are currently featured.

A major lead that Intel could have over the competition, especially NVIDIA since AMD lacks in this department, is AI assistance in supersampling technologies. Intel has already showcased an impressive demo of its XeSS technology and based on the expected numbers, Intel GPUs could outperform NVIDIA's Tensor Core implementation (DLSS) with its XMX architecture. Intel is also expected to feature a small but useful game cache on its GPUs and will be equipped with higher VRAM capacities of up to 16 GB (GDDR6) across a 256-bit bus interface. This would be twice as much memory as NVIDIA's RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti so they may have to prepare a refresh to counter it.

We have seen the Intel Xe-HPG Alchemist GPU-based discrete graphics card engineering sample leak out a few months back along with some rumored performance and pricing figures, you can read more on that here. Based on the timeline, the Xe-HPG Alchemist lineup will compete against NVIDIA's Ampere & AMD RDNA 2 GPUs since both companies aren't expected to launch their next-gen parts by the very end of 2022. The Xe-HPG ARC GPUs will be coming to the mobility platform too and will be featured in Alder Lake-P notebooks.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Based Discrete Gaming Graphics Card Specs:

GPU VariantGPU SKUExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory BusTGP
Xe-HPG 512EUAlchemist-512EU512 EUs409616/8 GB GDDR6256-bit~275W
Xe-HPG 384EUAlchemist-384EU384 EUs307212/6 GB GDDR6192-bitTBC
Xe-HPG 256EUAlchemist-384EU256 EUs20488/4 GB GDDR6128-bitTBC
Xe-HPG 192EUAlchemist-384EU192 EUs15364 GB GDDR6128-bitTBC
Xe-HPG 128EUAlchemist-128EU128 EUs10244 GB GDDR664-bitTBC
Xe-HPG 96EUAlchemist-128EU86 EUs7684 GB GDDR664-bit~120W
