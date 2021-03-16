Intel's flagship Xe-HPG DG2 Gaming GPU has made an appearance within the Geekbench database along with its specifications. The Xe-HPG lineup will be dedicated towards gaming graphics cards & will feature both enthusiast-grade and mainstream options when the lineup hits shelves by the 2nd half of this year.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 Flagship Gaming GPU Spotted - Features 512 EUs, 4096 Cores, 1800 MHz Clocks & 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM?

The Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU spotted features 512 Execution units that round up to 4096 cores. The GPU clock speed was maintained at 1800 MHz (max) though we don't know if these will be the final clock speeds for the graphics card since the GPU tested here is still in an engineering state. As for VRAM, the card is listed with a 12.6 GB memory capacity but that's definitely incorrect. It seems like the benchmark is unable to properly identify the VRAM capacity and could just be 12 GB in total. The Xe-HPG DG2 GPU also packs 4 MB of L2 cache as spotted within the log file at Geekbench.

What is surprising is that the Xe-HPG DG2 GPU was tested with an Intel Alder Lake-S Desktop CPU platform which comprised of a 12th Gen processor featuring 16 cores and 24 threads. The CPU is clocked at 2.20 GHz base and 4.60 GHz boost clocks. The Alder Lake CPU also features 30 MB of L3, 6 MB of L2 cache and was featured on the LGA 1700 socket. The test platform comprised of 32 GB DDR5 memory.

The OpenCL test result for the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU is really bad and is far worse than even the GeForce 500 series graphics cards based on the Fermi architecture. This confirms that the Xe-HPG DG2 GPU tested here was one of the first units that are being evaluated. There are no optimized drivers available for it yet and once those are available, the performance would definitely ramp up and end up being on par with current modern-day graphics cards.

It should be pointed out that a few possible configurations for Intel's Xe-HPG DG2 lineup leaked out last month. Those variants didn't list any 512 EU part with 12 GB VRAM so it is likely that this could be a test variant or simply a variant that wasn't mentioned in the list. In the case that this ends up being a final GPU variant, we would see the 512 EU GPUs in both 12 GB (192-bit) and 16 GB (256-bit) flavors.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Each Xe-HPG based DG2 GPU SKU will come in various configurations which will range from the full-fat chip to several cut-down variants. This is similar to NVIDIA's Ampere GA102-400, GA102-200 naming schemes, or AMD's Navi 21 XTX, Navi 21 XT, Navi 21 XL naming conventions. The top DG2 512 EU variant has just one configuration listed so far and that utilizes the full die with 4096 cores, 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory (8 GB GDDR6 listed too). Based on demand and yields, Intel could produce more variants of this flagship chip but we can't say for sure right now.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Based Discrete Gaming Graphics Card Specs:

GPU Variant GPU SKU Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Bus Xe-HPG 512EU DG2-512EU 512 EUs 4096 16/8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Xe-HPG 384EU DG2-384EU 384 EUs 3072 12/6 GB GDDR6 192-bit Xe-HPG 256EU DG2-384EU 256 EUs 2048 8/4 GB GDDR6 128-bit Xe-HPG 192EU DG2-384EU 192 EUs 1536 4 GB GDDR6 128-bit Xe-HPG 128EU DG2-128EU 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Xe-HPG 96EU DG2-128EU 86 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit

News Source: Benchleaks