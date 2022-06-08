Intel Arc A730M High-End Mobility GPU Still Slower Than RTX 3060M Despite Latest Drivers, Reviews Show Lackluster Gaming Performance

The first performance review of Intel's Arc A730M GPU using the official drivers that support the mobility GPU have been published and it looks like the gaming performance still isn't that good.

Intel Arc A730M GPU Disappoints: Loses To RTX 3060M Despite Using Latest Drivers

Yesterday, we got to see the first performance results of the Intel Arc A730M Mobility GPU within gaming benchmarks however, the first showcase was very poor since the high-end Alchemist GPU was barely faster than an NVIDIA RTX 3050. We couldn't get the exact details of how the graphics performance was measured and whether DTT was disabled or not but soon after the benchmarks popped up, Intel silently released a new driver which specifically added support for the Intel Arc A730M GPU.

The driver version '30.0.101.1735' was a rerelease of the previous version and the only thing that had been added was support for the Intel Arc A730M GPU which is now available in the Asian PC market with brands such as Machenike offering their DAWN gaming laptop. So it is likely that the performance will be impacted slightly when running the chip on the latest drivers.

Intel Arc A730M GPU Specs:

The Intel Arc A730M is equipped with an ACM-G10 GPU but houses 24 Xe Cores (3072 ALUs), 24 ray tracing units, a graphics clock of 1100 MHz, 12 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface, and a TDP target of 80-120W. This GPU will aim for the GeForce RTX 3060 series mobility options.







Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Arc A770M Xe-HPG 512EU Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs 4096 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 120-150W Arc A730M Xe-HPG 384EU Arc ACM-G10 384 EUs 3072 12 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 192-bit 80-120W Arc A550M Xe-HPG 256EU Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs 2048 8 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 128-bit 60-80W Arc A370M Xe-HPG 128EU Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 35-50W Arc A350M Xe-HPG 96EU Arc ACM-G11 96 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 25-35W

The new benchmarks were published by ITHome and a new performance video was also published by 'Golden Pig Upgrade' at Bilibili. Now ITHome is running their benchmarks on the unofficial driver with a version number '30.0.101.1726' while the Bilibili content creator is running his benchmarks on the latest '30.0.101.1735' drivers.

So one should expect the official drivers to perform better however as showcased within synthetic workloads, the performance is the same across the two drivers. But once again, that shouldn't necessarily be reflective of gaming performance since the games need to be optimized on a per-driver basis whereas synthetic benchmarks can make full use of the GPU despite the drivers being a mess (most of the time). And that's once again the case in the latest benchmarks.

Intel’s High-End Arc A730M GPU Is Barely Faster Than An NVIDIA RTX 3050 In Gaming, BETA Drivers Won’t Start Some Games in DX12 Either

Intel Arc A730M GPU vs NVIDIA RTX 3060M Gaming GPU Benchmarks:

Golden Pig Upgrade IT-Home Golden Pig Upgrade Golden Pig Upgrade

& NotebookCheck GPU ARC A730M ARC A730M ARC A730M GeForce RTX 3060M Driver 30.0.101.1369 30.0.101.1726 30.0.101.1735 varies 3DMark Time Spy 10107 (invalid) 10532 (valid) 10202 (invalid) 7981 (NB) 3DMark Time Spy Extreme – 5049 (valid) – — 3DMark Fire Strike – 23923 (?) – 20142 (NB) 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme – 11061 (valid) – – Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (1440p/High) 32 FPS – 33 FPS – CS:GO (1440p/High) – 183 FPS – – CS:GO (1080p/Highest) – – 135.15 FPS 404.58 FPS (GP) APEX Legends (1440p/?) – 103 FPS – 124 FPS (NB) Elden Ring (1200p/High) – 76 FPS – 59.1 FPS (NB) Control (1080p/?) – 72 FPS – 78.1 FPS (NB) Cyberpunk (1200p/Medium) – 54 FPS – 91 FPS (NB) F1 2020 (1080p/High) 123 FPS – – 159 FPS (NB) Metro Exodus (1080p/High) 70 FPS – 77.69 FPS 72.89 FPS (GP) Metro Exodus (1440p/High) 55 FPS – – – Total War: Troy (High) – – 114.5 FPS 136.6 FPS (GP) Boundary (1080p) – – 20.7 PFS 76.2 FPS (with DLSS) Gears of War 5 (DX12) – – 90.3 FPS 133.4 FPS (GP) Hitman 2 (DX12) – – 76.11 FPS 100.27 FPS (GP) Civilization 6 (DX12) – 74.82 101.63 FPS (GP) Strange Brigade (Vulkan) – – 188 FPS 200 FPS (GP)

You can note that the Intel Arc A730M once again fails to deliver graphics performance on par with the NVIDIA RTX 3060M in gaming benchmarks. While the Alchemist GPU is faster in 3DMark, it loses in almost every title whether at 1080p or 1440p. The Arc A730M GPU was also showcased earlier as running between 90-110W in this laptop configuration while the GeForce RTX 3060M is running at a 130W TGP so there's a slight TDP advantage on the NVIDIA card but still, the performance efficiency doesn't look that good.

Intel Arc A730M GPU Gaming Benchmarks:













Intel Arc A730M GPU Synthetic Benchmarks:









Now we know why the high-end lineup has once again been limited to Chinese markets first prior to their global release and the reason is simply that the software is hardly ready. Synthetics don't show the actual gaming performance and there's nothing good to talk about Arc GPUs even in that regard. This is a GPU based on a high-end chip that's barely competitive with NVIDIA's mainstream mobility GPU. If this ends up being the final performance when we reach global launch, then the only saving grace for Arc would be its pricing otherwise, well, it's all in front of you just how poor the performance is at the moment for Arc.

Intel's Arc A5 and A7 GPUs for the global market are expected to hit retail by Late Summer along with the desktop discrete graphics lineup so we can hope that Intel will have their drivers ready & in a more functional state by then.

