Intel High-End Arc A730M Mobility Gaming GPU Spotted in Machenike Laptop: Features Core i7-12700H & Listed For Around $1200 US

By Hassan Mujtaba
Asian laptop manufacturer, MACHENIKE, has become the first company to announce its latest laptop powered by Intel's high-end Arc A730M mobility GPU.

MACHENIKE Unveils Its Brand New Intel Arc A730M GPU Powered Laptop With Core i7-12700H CPU, Listed For Around $1200 US, Available In June

So far, Intel's partners have only introduced laptops featuring the entry-tier Arc A350M and A370M GPUs which are based on the ACM-G11 chip. Intel had promised to launch more options by the late Summer and it looks like Asian laptop makers are once again the first to launch high-end Alchemist designs.

Alleged Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU-Z Shows Up To 68 MB Cache: Higher Clocks & Increased Cache Designed To Tackle AMD’s Raphael ‘Zen 4’ CPUs

The Intel Arc A730M is equipped with an ACM-G10 GPU but houses 24 Xe Cores (3072 ALUs), 24 ray tracing units, a graphics clock of 1100 MHz, 12 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface, and a TDP target of 80-120W. This GPU will aim for the GeForce RTX 3060 series mobility options.

Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGP
Arc A770MXe-HPG 512EUArc ACM-G10512 EUs409616 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit120-150W
Arc A730MXe-HPG 384EUArc ACM-G10384 EUs307212 GB GDDR614 Gbps192-bit80-120W
Arc A550MXe-HPG 256EUArc ACM-G10256 EUs20488 GB GDDR614 Gbps128-bit60-80W
Arc A370MXe-HPG 128EUArc ACM-G11128 EUs10244 GB GDDR614 Gbps64-bit35-50W
Arc A350MXe-HPG 96EUArc ACM-G1196 EUs7684 GB GDDR614 Gbps64-bit25-35W
In addition to the Intel Arc high-end GPU, the laptop features an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU with 14 cores, 16 GB of DDR5-4800memory, and a 16-inch display that features 100% sRGB coverage and has 2.5K resolution with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The laptop also supports the latest PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs and will come equipped with a standard 512 GB storage device with a maximum speed of 3.5 GB/s. Other features include a fast-charging 80WHR power design which can charge from 0 to 90% in 2 hours. You will be able to find all the latest I/O features such as USB Type-C HDMI 2.0, USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and even an RJ45 ethernet LAN connector on the laptop along with the WiFi6 802.11ax capabilities.

MACHENIKE 16-Inch Laptop Picture Gallery:

The laptop is expected to hit retail shelves on the 6th of June and the first 1000 pre-orders will be getting a slight discount from 8599 Chinese Yuan to just 7499 Chinese Yuan which equals around $1100 US. This is a fantastic price for such a high-end laptop design. The June launch also confirms that we are going to see more high-end Intel Arc gaming laptops by the end of Q2 in June 2022.

News Source: Greymon55

