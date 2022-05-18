Intel High-End Arc A730M Mobility Gaming GPU Spotted in Machenike Laptop: Features Core i7-12700H & Listed For Around $1200 US

Asian laptop manufacturer, MACHENIKE, has become the first company to announce its latest laptop powered by Intel's high-end Arc A730M mobility GPU.

MACHENIKE Unveils Its Brand New Intel Arc A730M GPU Powered Laptop With Core i7-12700H CPU, Listed For Around $1200 US, Available In June

So far, Intel's partners have only introduced laptops featuring the entry-tier Arc A350M and A370M GPUs which are based on the ACM-G11 chip. Intel had promised to launch more options by the late Summer and it looks like Asian laptop makers are once again the first to launch high-end Alchemist designs.

The Intel Arc A730M is equipped with an ACM-G10 GPU but houses 24 Xe Cores (3072 ALUs), 24 ray tracing units, a graphics clock of 1100 MHz, 12 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface, and a TDP target of 80-120W. This GPU will aim for the GeForce RTX 3060 series mobility options.

Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Arc A770M Xe-HPG 512EU Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs 4096 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 120-150W Arc A730M Xe-HPG 384EU Arc ACM-G10 384 EUs 3072 12 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 192-bit 80-120W Arc A550M Xe-HPG 256EU Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs 2048 8 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 128-bit 60-80W Arc A370M Xe-HPG 128EU Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 35-50W Arc A350M Xe-HPG 96EU Arc ACM-G11 96 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 25-35W













In addition to the Intel Arc high-end GPU, the laptop features an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU with 14 cores, 16 GB of DDR5-4800memory, and a 16-inch display that features 100% sRGB coverage and has 2.5K resolution with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The laptop also supports the latest PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs and will come equipped with a standard 512 GB storage device with a maximum speed of 3.5 GB/s. Other features include a fast-charging 80WHR power design which can charge from 0 to 90% in 2 hours. You will be able to find all the latest I/O features such as USB Type-C HDMI 2.0, USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and even an RJ45 ethernet LAN connector on the laptop along with the WiFi6 802.11ax capabilities.

MACHENIKE 16-Inch Laptop Picture Gallery:









The laptop is expected to hit retail shelves on the 6th of June and the first 1000 pre-orders will be getting a slight discount from 8599 Chinese Yuan to just 7499 Chinese Yuan which equals around $1100 US. This is a fantastic price for such a high-end laptop design. The June launch also confirms that we are going to see more high-end Intel Arc gaming laptops by the end of Q2 in June 2022.

News Source: Greymon55