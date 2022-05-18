Intel High-End Arc A730M Mobility Gaming GPU Spotted in Machenike Laptop: Features Core i7-12700H & Listed For Around $1200 US
Asian laptop manufacturer, MACHENIKE, has become the first company to announce its latest laptop powered by Intel's high-end Arc A730M mobility GPU.
MACHENIKE Unveils Its Brand New Intel Arc A730M GPU Powered Laptop With Core i7-12700H CPU, Listed For Around $1200 US, Available In June
So far, Intel's partners have only introduced laptops featuring the entry-tier Arc A350M and A370M GPUs which are based on the ACM-G11 chip. Intel had promised to launch more options by the late Summer and it looks like Asian laptop makers are once again the first to launch high-end Alchemist designs.
The Intel Arc A730M is equipped with an ACM-G10 GPU but houses 24 Xe Cores (3072 ALUs), 24 ray tracing units, a graphics clock of 1100 MHz, 12 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface, and a TDP target of 80-120W. This GPU will aim for the GeForce RTX 3060 series mobility options.
Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:
|Graphics Card Variant
|GPU Variant
|GPU Die
|Execution Units
|Shading Units (Cores)
|Memory Capacity
|Memory Speed
|Memory Bus
|TGP
|Arc A770M
|Xe-HPG 512EU
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs
|4096
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|120-150W
|Arc A730M
|Xe-HPG 384EU
|Arc ACM-G10
|384 EUs
|3072
|12 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|192-bit
|80-120W
|Arc A550M
|Xe-HPG 256EU
|Arc ACM-G10
|256 EUs
|2048
|8 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|128-bit
|60-80W
|Arc A370M
|Xe-HPG 128EU
|Arc ACM-G11
|128 EUs
|1024
|4 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|64-bit
|35-50W
|Arc A350M
|Xe-HPG 96EU
|Arc ACM-G11
|96 EUs
|768
|4 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|64-bit
|25-35W
In addition to the Intel Arc high-end GPU, the laptop features an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU with 14 cores, 16 GB of DDR5-4800memory, and a 16-inch display that features 100% sRGB coverage and has 2.5K resolution with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The laptop also supports the latest PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs and will come equipped with a standard 512 GB storage device with a maximum speed of 3.5 GB/s. Other features include a fast-charging 80WHR power design which can charge from 0 to 90% in 2 hours. You will be able to find all the latest I/O features such as USB Type-C HDMI 2.0, USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and even an RJ45 ethernet LAN connector on the laptop along with the WiFi6 802.11ax capabilities.
The laptop is expected to hit retail shelves on the 6th of June and the first 1000 pre-orders will be getting a slight discount from 8599 Chinese Yuan to just 7499 Chinese Yuan which equals around $1100 US. This is a fantastic price for such a high-end laptop design. The June launch also confirms that we are going to see more high-end Intel Arc gaming laptops by the end of Q2 in June 2022.
News Source: Greymon55
