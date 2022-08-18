Intel Arc A580 Graphics Card Blazes Past The RTX 3050 In Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark

Intel's Arc A580 graphics card is the only product in the Xe-HPG lineup left that hasn't seen any performance metrics though that's no longer the case. A benchmark of the graphics card has shown up in the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark which proves it will be faster against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 in that particular graphics test.

Intel Arc A580 Graphics Card Performance Revealed In Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark, Faster Than NVIDIA's RTX 3050

Intel has so far confirmed the Arc A770, Arc A750, and Arc A380 graphics cards whereas their partners have revealed the Arc A310 entry-level design too. This leaves just one desktop Arc graphics card that hasn't seen official confirmation yet, and that's the Arc 5 A580.

Intel Arc 5 'Advanced' Gaming Graphics Card Lineup

The Intel Arc 5 lineup is expected to include just one variant, for now, the Arc A580. The graphics card is expected to feature 16 Xe-Cores (2048 ALUs) and will also feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit wide bus interface. The graphics card is expected to compete against the RTX 3050 and will be aiming at the $200-$299 US segment with a TDP of 175W. It is likely that this variant will be one of the best sellers if it can be priced under the $250 US bracket and close to $200 US since that will put it close to the RX 6500 XT while offering better performance, and a finer feature set like AV1, XeSS, better raytracing capabilities to name a few.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Price Status Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Officially Announced Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A750 Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 448 EUs (TBD) 3584 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $299-$349 US Officially Announced Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit 175W $200-$299 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 75W $129-$139 US Officially Launched Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit 75W $59-$99 US Confirmed Through Leak

As for the performance itself, the Intel Arc A580 was tested in the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark with an undisclosed Intel 12th or 13th Gen CPU featuring a total of 16 cores. It performed well on the 1080p Minimum preset under the Vulkan API, scoring an average of 95 FPS which puts it on par with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which scores up to 96 FPS in the same test.

Intel Arc A580 graphics card offers the same performance as NVIDIA's RTX 3060 in Ashes of The Singularity benchmark. (Image Credits: Benchleaks)

Considering that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is at least 35-40% faster than the RTX 3050, it looks like the Intel Arc A580 will have no trouble outperforming the green team's $249 US solution. But at the same time, one should keep in mind that this is one benchmark and Vulkan API is a best-case scenario for Arc GPUs considering they are designed with modern APIs in mind.

We will wait for Intel to give us a taste of the graphics card in a wider spectrum of games running DX12, DX11, and DX9 titles. But if Intel does manage to price the Arc A580 under the $250 US price range, it could end up being a worthy alternative for the RTX 3050 and RX 6500 XT graphics cards.

Intel has stated that they will share more details such as price, performance, features (XeSS / Raytracing), and availability before the products go on sale so expect more information in the coming weeks. The launch for high-end Intel Arc discrete graphics cards is scheduled for next month.

What are your thoughts of Intel's Arc graphics cards so far? Looking great

Good but need a lot of work

Not impressed at all

I am fine with my AMD/NVIDIA graphics card View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

News Sources: Benchleaks , Videocardz