ACER Debuts Intel Arc A380 Desktop GPUs In Pre-Built Systems For 949 Euros, MSI Offers Arc A310 In PRO DP130 PC

ACER & MSI have both started offering their pre-built systems with Intel Arc A380 and A310 desktop graphics cards globally. The systems are the first PCs to provide Arc desktop discrete graphics cards outside Asian markets.

Retailer Boulanger is the seller of the new Acer system in France. Since this is the first time we are seeing this configuration in the marketplace, we are seeing that it has a more extended period before the actual availability of the gaming PC, which shows a shipping date of October 8, 2022, two months after the DIY release of the Arc A380 graphics cards in the Chinese market.

Acer Nitro N50-640 gaming PC with Intel Arc A380, Image Source: Boulanger via VideoCardz

The new Acer NITRO N50-640 gaming PC offers a core i5-12400F processor, 16 GB of DDR4 memory, and 500 GB of SSD memory storage. The retail price is 949 EUR (around $965), only 50 euros less than the same system with the NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU. You do receive half the memory storage as well.

MSI has revealed their Intel Arc-based PRO-DP130 PC too, which also marks the first system to utilize the Intel Arc A310 graphics card, which is notably the most entry-level of the Arc desktop graphics series. The system is anticipated to offer the same design as the recently announced A380LP system reported yesterday.

MSI PRO DP130 12th Gen PC with Intel Arc A380 and A310 desktop graphics cards, Image source: MSI via VideoCardz

The system's full specifications are still unknown except for the company's card partners. Still, it is expected to offer between four to six Xe-Cores, possibly 64-bit memory, and 4 GB memory capacity. Expect more information on these systems later this month.

News Source: VideoCardz