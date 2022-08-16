Menu
ASRock Is First To Bring Intel’s Arc A380 Graphics Card To The US For A Great Entry-Level Price of $139 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 16, 2022
ASRock has become the first manufacturer to officially bring the Intel Arc A380 graphics card to the US market for a great entry-level price of $139 US.

Just a few days ago, ASRock launched its Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX OC graphics card in the Chinese market for a price of $150 US which was cheaper than what most APAC retailers have AMD's card listed at. Now, ASRock has officially become the first manufacturer to bring Intel's discrete Arc A380 graphics card to the US market.

The ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX OC graphics card is a Mini-ITX and factory overclocked custom design which has been listed at Newegg for an official MSRP of $139.99 US. This is $10 US cheaper than the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards which start at $149.99 US and much lower than NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1630 which starts at $179.99 US. The graphics card sales are expected to commence on the 22nd of August or next week and are currently available for backorders. Even comparing it to the APAC prices, the graphics card is priced much lower against the GUNNIR A380 Photon and JD.com's $150 US pricing for the same ASRock model.

ASRock Is First To Bring Intel's Arc A380 Graphics Card To The US For A Great Entry-Level Price of $139 US 2
Intel Arc A380 graphics card has entered the US market with a retail price of $139.99 US for the ASRock Challenger ITX OC custom model. (Image Credits: Newegg)

The Intel Arc graphics card offers higher VRAM capacity (6 GB vs 4 GB), an AV1 encoder which is shown to outclass NVIDIA and AMD, XeSS and Ray tracing support, and will also come with an overclocked design out of the box, something that you don't get on the RX 6400. The card is now the cheapest entry-level option for 2022 which you can find through the likes of the GTX 1630, RX 6400, and RX 6500 XT. Following is what AMD's current price list for the RX 6400 & RX 6500 XT by the same retailer looks like:

amd-radeon-rx-6400-graphics-cards-newegg
amd-radeon-rx-6500-xt-graphics-cards-newegg
2 of 9

The performance, in general, is more or less good in games that support DX12/Vulkan but slightly lower in older titles. Overall, both cards should offer decent GPU performance to entry-level gamers but Intel does have the advantage in terms of the feature stack they have for Arc. Having those features up and running is a whole different thing that needs to be sorted out in the drivers but with higher-end Arc closing in for launch later next month, we should expect better support.

The Intel Arc A380 Challenger features a single-fan which is based on a Striped-Axial design pattern to maximize airflow & also has the 0dB fan technology which ensures that the fans do no spin and generate unwanted noise when running at low loads.

The graphics card's sides feature the "Intel Arc" branding and it has a singular 8-pin connector for power. It features a spiral aluminum heatsink which should be good enough to cool the card. The ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card operates at a base frequency of 2250 MHz and memory is clocked at 15.5 Gbps across a 96-bit bus interface for 186 GB/s of total bandwidth.

The GPU is based on the Alchemist ACM-G11 SKU, featuring 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs. The card comes rated with a 500W PSU requirement and features a single HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 2.0 (w/ DSC) ports. There's 6 GB of GDDR6 memory which is the highest we have seen on this gen's entry-level cards and since the whole thing is designed around the ITX form factor, it measures 190 x 124 x 39 mm.

intel-arc-a380-challenger-itx-6gb-ocl4
intel-arc-a380-challenger-itx-6gb-ocl2
intel-arc-a380-challenger-itx-6gb-ocl3
intel-arc-a380-challenger-itx-6gb-ocl5
2 of 9

 

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGPPriceStatus
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USOfficially Announced
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A750Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10448 EUs (TBD)3584 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$299-$349 USOfficially Announced
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit175W$200-$299 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs10246 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit75W$129-$139 USOfficially Launched
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit75W$59-$99 USConfirmed Through Leak

News Source: Momomo_US

