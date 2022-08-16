ASRock Is First To Bring Intel’s Arc A380 Graphics Card To The US For A Great Entry-Level Price of $139 US

ASRock has become the first manufacturer to officially bring the Intel Arc A380 graphics card to the US market for a great entry-level price of $139 US.

ASRock's Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card First To Launch In The Use Market, Cheaper Than The AMD RX 6400 at $139.99 US

Just a few days ago, ASRock launched its Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX OC graphics card in the Chinese market for a price of $150 US which was cheaper than what most APAC retailers have AMD's card listed at. Now, ASRock has officially become the first manufacturer to bring Intel's discrete Arc A380 graphics card to the US market.

The ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX OC graphics card is a Mini-ITX and factory overclocked custom design which has been listed at Newegg for an official MSRP of $139.99 US. This is $10 US cheaper than the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards which start at $149.99 US and much lower than NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1630 which starts at $179.99 US. The graphics card sales are expected to commence on the 22nd of August or next week and are currently available for backorders. Even comparing it to the APAC prices, the graphics card is priced much lower against the GUNNIR A380 Photon and JD.com's $150 US pricing for the same ASRock model.

Intel Arc A380 graphics card has entered the US market with a retail price of $139.99 US for the ASRock Challenger ITX OC custom model. (Image Credits: Newegg)

The Intel Arc graphics card offers higher VRAM capacity (6 GB vs 4 GB), an AV1 encoder which is shown to outclass NVIDIA and AMD, XeSS and Ray tracing support, and will also come with an overclocked design out of the box, something that you don't get on the RX 6400. The card is now the cheapest entry-level option for 2022 which you can find through the likes of the GTX 1630, RX 6400, and RX 6500 XT. Following is what AMD's current price list for the RX 6400 & RX 6500 XT by the same retailer looks like:

The performance, in general, is more or less good in games that support DX12/Vulkan but slightly lower in older titles. Overall, both cards should offer decent GPU performance to entry-level gamers but Intel does have the advantage in terms of the feature stack they have for Arc. Having those features up and running is a whole different thing that needs to be sorted out in the drivers but with higher-end Arc closing in for launch later next month, we should expect better support.

The Intel Arc A380 Challenger features a single-fan which is based on a Striped-Axial design pattern to maximize airflow & also has the 0dB fan technology which ensures that the fans do no spin and generate unwanted noise when running at low loads.

The graphics card's sides feature the "Intel Arc" branding and it has a singular 8-pin connector for power. It features a spiral aluminum heatsink which should be good enough to cool the card. The ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card operates at a base frequency of 2250 MHz and memory is clocked at 15.5 Gbps across a 96-bit bus interface for 186 GB/s of total bandwidth.

The GPU is based on the Alchemist ACM-G11 SKU, featuring 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs. The card comes rated with a 500W PSU requirement and features a single HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 2.0 (w/ DSC) ports. There's 6 GB of GDDR6 memory which is the highest we have seen on this gen's entry-level cards and since the whole thing is designed around the ITX form factor, it measures 190 x 124 x 39 mm.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Price Status Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Officially Announced Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A750 Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 448 EUs (TBD) 3584 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $299-$349 US Officially Announced Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit 175W $200-$299 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 75W $129-$139 US Officially Launched Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit 75W $59-$99 US Confirmed Through Leak

News Source: Momomo_US