Intel Alder Lake-HX Core i7-12800HX 16-Core CPU Benchmarked

The first benchmarks of Intel's Alder Lake-HX CPUs have been revealed and show a marginal improvement thanks to the increased number of cores.

Intel Alder Lake-HX CPUs Prove To Offer A Good Improvement In Multi-Threaded Applications on The Mobility Platform

The Intel Alder Lake-HX lineup might be the "spiritual successor" to the company's Tiger Lake-H45 due to the HX family of Intel chips needing additional silicon for the input and outputs, such as the HM670 chipset. This processor is much different from the company's Alder Lake-P silicon, which is found with the integrated chipset, which increases the number of PCIe lanes available for the graphics processor and memory storage and peripherals.

AMD Ryzen chips to power new Tesla Model 3 & Model Y infotainment systems

Chinese social media platform Zhihu saw a post from the Golden Pig Upgrade Pack team offering a review of the HX series of Alder Lake mobile CPUs with 16-cores, perfect for enthusiasts.

By itself, the HX CPU line has 16 PCIe Gen 5.0l lanes dedicated to the graphics processor and 4 PCIeGen 5.0 lanes are dedicated to the solid-state drive. Additionally, the chipset offers 16 Gen 4.0 and 12 Gen 3.0 lanes. You can see this in the below photo, with the included NVIDIA GN20-E6 GPU (RTX 3070 TI).

Compared to the desktop silicon, it is unclear what has changed overall. We do not have any reference pictures, as this is the first we are getting to see the chipset in photos. What is apparent is that the BGA is 2.2 mm slimmer while a set of capacitors have been relocated. The BGA is the same size as the LGA. The processor die has not moved locations.

In the Golden Pig Upgrade Pack review, Golden Pig Upgrade Pack used two Lenovo Y9000P gaming laptops in the Golden Pig Upgrade Pack. Each laptop was equipped with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, with a TGP of 125 to 150W and identical DDR5-4800 memory. The laptops were also utilizing the Intel Core i7-12700H and Core i7-12800HX. The i7-12700 is the Alder Lake-P with fourteen cores, and the i7-12800HX is the Alder Lake-HX offering sixteen cores.

Readers will note that the ADL-H and ADL-HX lineups have the processors in the middle of each processor's stack, so for these two to be located in different locations is unique. Another point to note is the 12700H has both power levels, also known as PL1 and PL2, set at 115 and 135W. The 12800HX is at 125 and 175W.





While Golden Pig Upgrade Pack processes several tests, which readers can find here, it is to note that the performance for the 12800HX CPU offers the same single-core output in the processor-bound tests. The performance for gaming did not produce noticeable enhancements, except for a slight 2.56% change leaning towards the HX model in use with AAA games. However, the multi-threaded scores increased to 15% most of the time.

Intel Alder Lake-P Laptop CPU Lineup Specs: