Intel’s Budget-Tier Core i5-13400 CPU Benchmark Leaks Out, 10 Cores

Jason R. Wilson
Nov 3, 2022, 12:46 AM EDT
Intel Launches 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs: Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, Core i5-13600K Now Available With Z790 Motherboards 1
At Intel Innovation on Sept. 27, 2022, Intel revealed its new 13th Gen Intel Core processor family powered by Intel’s performance hybrid architecture. The new processor family launched with six new unlocked desktop processors. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel's Core i5-13400 Non-K CPU has been leaked and benchmarked within CPU-z, showcasing decent budget-tier performance.

Intel's 65W Non-K Core i5-13400 CPU Offers 10 Cores & Performance That Rivals The Ryzen 5 7600X At A Much Lower Cost

Based on previous leaks of the newest Intel Raptor Lake CPUs, also known as the 13th Gen Core processors, the Core i5-13400 CPU will possibly be based on both Raptor Lake and Alder Lake architectures and offer a base clock of 2.5 GHz and a maximum boost clock of 4.6 GHz. Lastly, the L3 cache will be 20MB and offer an integrated GPU (Intel UHD 770). The CPU has been listed under both B0 (RPL-S 8+16) and C0 (ADL-S 8+8) die SKUs.

This also adds the processor to the list of confirmed Intel 13th Gen Core series processors recently uncovered last month. Twenty-two processors were leaked through compatibility lists from both Microsoft and Gigabyte. The new processors will have two different architectures that will be used for their designs. The processors will utilize more unique Raptor Lake B0 architectures but will also offer Alder Lake C0 and H0 architectures.

While there are still sixteen SKUs from Raptor Lake uncovered, we are slowly discovering the basics of Intel's newest processor line. We have an idea of what Intel can bring to the marketplace to contend with rival company AMD.

CPU-Z screenshots of the new, unreleased Intel Core i5-13400 processor from the Raptor Lake series. Image source: HXL (@9550pro on Twitter)

The leaked Intel Core i5-13400 CPU scores an impressive 729.3 points in the single-core and 6591.5 points in the multi-core tests. While the new chip gets close to the Core i5-12600K, the main thing to note here is that it offers better multi-threaded performance than AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X which costs around $300 US and has a listed TDP of 105W.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core)
ST
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
Core i9-13900KS
982.5
Core i9-13900K
897.4
Core i7-13700K
878
Core i9-12900KS
834
Core i5-13600K
831
Core i9-12900K
819
Core i7-12700K
790
Ryzen 9 7950X
787
Ryzen 7 7700X
774
Core i5-12600K
766
Ryzen 5 7600X
744
Core i5-13400
729.3
Ryzen 9 5950X
647
Ryzen 9 5900X
647
Ryzen 7 5800X
645
Ryzen 5 5600X
624
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core)
MT
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
Core i9-13900KS
18.5k
Core i9-13900K
16.9k
Ryzen 9 7950X
15.8k
Core i7-13700K
12.7k
Core i9-12900KS
11.9k
Ryzen 9 5950X
11.8k
Core i9-12900K
11.7k
Core i5-13600K
10k
Core i7-12700K
9.9k
Ryzen 9 5900X
9.5k
Ryzen 7 7700X
8.4k
Core i5-12600K
7.2k
Ryzen 7 5800X
6.6k
Core i5-13400
6.6k
Ryzen 5 7600X
5.8k
Ryzen 5 5600X
4.8k

For comparison, the Intel Core i5-13400 is a 65 Watt chip and will also retail for around $200 US like its predecessor with the "F" variant possibly being priced in the sub $200 US market. That would be at least a $100 US difference for Intel's chip which will be compatible with existing motherboards and with DDR5/DDR4 memory. Intel is expected to launch its Non-K CPUs around CES 2023 so stay tuned for more information.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU NameSilicon Revision / QDFP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Boost (Max)Cache (Total L2 + L3)TDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900KSB081624 / 32TBD / 6.0 GHzTBDTBD68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		TBD
Intel Core i9-13900KB081624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$589.9 US
Intel Core i9-13900KFB081624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$564.99 US
Intel Core i9-13900B081624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900FB081624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900TB081624 / 321.1 / 5.3 GHz4.3 GHz (All-Core)3.9 GHz68 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KB08816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$409.99 US
Intel Core i7-13700KFB08816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$384.99 US
Intel Core i7-13700B08816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700FB08816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700TB08816 / 241.4 / 4.9 GHz4.2 GHz (All-Core)3.6 GHz54 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KB06814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)		$319.99 US
Intel Core i5-13600KFB06814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)		$294.99 US
Intel Core i5-13600C06814 / 202.7 / TBD GHzTBDTBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600TC06814 / 201.8 / TBD GHzTBDTBD44 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500C06814 / 202.5 / 4.5 GHzTBDTBD32 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500TC06814 / 201.6 / TBD GHzTBDTBD32 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400B0 / C06410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz4.1 GHz (All-Core)3.3 GHz28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400FB0 / C06410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz4.1 GHz (All-Core)3.3 GHz28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400TC06410 / 161.3 / TBD GHzTBDTBD28 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100H0404 / 83.4 / TBD GHzTBDTBD12 MB60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100FH0404 / 83.4 / TBD GHzTBDTBD12 MB60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100TH0404 / 82.5 / TBD GHzTBDTBD12 MB35W (PL1)
66W (PL2)		TBA

News Sources: VideoCardz, HXL (Twitter)

