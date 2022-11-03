Intel’s Budget-Tier Core i5-13400 CPU Benchmark Leaks Out, 10 Cores

Intel's Core i5-13400 Non-K CPU has been leaked and benchmarked within CPU-z, showcasing decent budget-tier performance.

Intel's 65W Non-K Core i5-13400 CPU Offers 10 Cores & Performance That Rivals The Ryzen 5 7600X At A Much Lower Cost

Based on previous leaks of the newest Intel Raptor Lake CPUs, also known as the 13th Gen Core processors, the Core i5-13400 CPU will possibly be based on both Raptor Lake and Alder Lake architectures and offer a base clock of 2.5 GHz and a maximum boost clock of 4.6 GHz. Lastly, the L3 cache will be 20MB and offer an integrated GPU (Intel UHD 770). The CPU has been listed under both B0 (RPL-S 8+16) and C0 (ADL-S 8+8) die SKUs.

i5 13400 B0 1.25MB L2 Cache (RPL-S 8+16 Die)

This also adds the processor to the list of confirmed Intel 13th Gen Core series processors recently uncovered last month. Twenty-two processors were leaked through compatibility lists from both Microsoft and Gigabyte. The new processors will have two different architectures that will be used for their designs. The processors will utilize more unique Raptor Lake B0 architectures but will also offer Alder Lake C0 and H0 architectures.

While there are still sixteen SKUs from Raptor Lake uncovered, we are slowly discovering the basics of Intel's newest processor line. We have an idea of what Intel can bring to the marketplace to contend with rival company AMD.

The leaked Intel Core i5-13400 CPU scores an impressive 729.3 points in the single-core and 6591.5 points in the multi-core tests. While the new chip gets close to the Core i5-12600K, the main thing to note here is that it offers better multi-threaded performance than AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X which costs around $300 US and has a listed TDP of 105W.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Core i9-13900KS 982.5 Core i9-13900K 897.4 Core i7-13700K 878 Core i9-12900KS 834 Core i5-13600K 831 Core i9-12900K 819 Core i7-12700K 790 Ryzen 9 7950X 787 Ryzen 7 7700X 774 Core i5-12600K 766 Ryzen 5 7600X 744 Core i5-13400 729.3 Ryzen 9 5950X 647 Ryzen 9 5900X 647 Ryzen 7 5800X 645 Ryzen 5 5600X 624

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core) MT 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900KS 18.5k Core i9-13900K 16.9k Ryzen 9 7950X 15.8k Core i7-13700K 12.7k Core i9-12900KS 11.9k Ryzen 9 5950X 11.8k Core i9-12900K 11.7k Core i5-13600K 10k Core i7-12700K 9.9k Ryzen 9 5900X 9.5k Ryzen 7 7700X 8.4k Core i5-12600K 7.2k Ryzen 7 5800X 6.6k Core i5-13400 6.6k Ryzen 5 7600X 5.8k Ryzen 5 5600X 4.8k

For comparison, the Intel Core i5-13400 is a 65 Watt chip and will also retail for around $200 US like its predecessor with the "F" variant possibly being priced in the sub $200 US market. That would be at least a $100 US difference for Intel's chip which will be compatible with existing motherboards and with DDR5/DDR4 memory. Intel is expected to launch its Non-K CPUs around CES 2023 so stay tuned for more information.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Boost (Max) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900KS B0 8 16 24 / 32 TBD / 6.0 GHz TBD TBD 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) TBD Intel Core i9-13900K B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $589.9 US Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $564.99 US Intel Core i9-13900 B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900T B0 8 16 24 / 32 1.1 / 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 3.9 GHz 68 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $409.99 US Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $384.99 US Intel Core i7-13700 B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700T B0 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz (All-Core) 3.6 GHz 54 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $319.99 US Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $294.99 US Intel Core i5-13600 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.7 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.8 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.5 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.6 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400F B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400T C0 6 4 10 / 16 1.3 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 28 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100F H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100T H0 4 0 4 / 8 2.5 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 35W (PL1)

66W (PL2) TBA

