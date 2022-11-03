Intel’s Budget-Tier Core i5-13400 CPU Benchmark Leaks Out, 10 Cores

Intel's Core i5-13400 Non-K CPU has been leaked and benchmarked within CPU-z, showcasing decent budget-tier performance.
Intel's 65W Non-K Core i5-13400 CPU Offers 10 Cores & Performance That Rivals The Ryzen 5 7600X At A Much Lower Cost
Based on previous leaks of the newest Intel Raptor Lake CPUs, also known as the 13th Gen Core processors, the Core i5-13400 CPU will possibly be based on both Raptor Lake and Alder Lake architectures and offer a base clock of 2.5 GHz and a maximum boost clock of 4.6 GHz. Lastly, the L3 cache will be 20MB and offer an integrated GPU (Intel UHD 770). The CPU has been listed under both B0 (RPL-S 8+16) and C0 (ADL-S 8+8) die SKUs.
i5 13400 B0 1.25MB L2 Cache (RPL-S 8+16 Die)
i5 13400 C0 1.25MB L2 Cache (ADL-S 8+8 Die)https://t.co/5ZMoydLVbZ https://t.co/AFomIvvLlZ
This also adds the processor to the list of confirmed Intel 13th Gen Core series processors recently uncovered last month. Twenty-two processors were leaked through compatibility lists from both Microsoft and Gigabyte. The new processors will have two different architectures that will be used for their designs. The processors will utilize more unique Raptor Lake B0 architectures but will also offer Alder Lake C0 and H0 architectures.
While there are still sixteen SKUs from Raptor Lake uncovered, we are slowly discovering the basics of Intel's newest processor line. We have an idea of what Intel can bring to the marketplace to contend with rival company AMD.
The leaked Intel Core i5-13400 CPU scores an impressive 729.3 points in the single-core and 6591.5 points in the multi-core tests. While the new chip gets close to the Core i5-12600K, the main thing to note here is that it offers better multi-threaded performance than AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X which costs around $300 US and has a listed TDP of 105W.
For comparison, the Intel Core i5-13400 is a 65 Watt chip and will also retail for around $200 US like its predecessor with the "F" variant possibly being priced in the sub $200 US market. That would be at least a $100 US difference for Intel's chip which will be compatible with existing motherboards and with DDR5/DDR4 memory. Intel is expected to launch its Non-K CPUs around CES 2023 so stay tuned for more information.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:
|CPU Name
|Silicon Revision / QDF
|P-Core Count
|E-Core Count
|Total Core / Thread
|P-Core Base / Boost (Max)
|P-Core Boost (All-Core)
|E-Core Boost (Max)
|Cache (Total L2 + L3)
|TDP
|MSRP
|Intel Core i9-13900KS
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|TBD / 6.0 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|TBD
|Intel Core i9-13900K
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|4.3 GHz
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$589.9 US
|Intel Core i9-13900KF
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|4.3 GHz
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$564.99 US
|Intel Core i9-13900
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All-Core)
|4.2 GHz
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900F
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All-Core)
|4.2 GHz
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900T
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|1.1 / 5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz (All-Core)
|3.9 GHz
|68 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700K
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|4.2 GHz
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$409.99 US
|Intel Core i7-13700KF
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|4.2 GHz
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$384.99 US
|Intel Core i7-13700
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.1 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|4.1 GHz
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700F
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.1 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|4.1 GHz
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700T
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|1.4 / 4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz (All-Core)
|3.6 GHz
|54 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600K
|B0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)
|$319.99 US
|Intel Core i5-13600KF
|B0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)
|$294.99 US
|Intel Core i5-13600
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|2.7 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600T
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|1.8 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13500
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|2.5 / 4.5 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|32 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13500T
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|1.6 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|32 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400
|B0 / C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|2.5 / 4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.3 GHz
|28 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400F
|B0 / C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|2.5 / 4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.3 GHz
|28 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400T
|C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|1.3 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|28 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|3.4 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100F
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|3.4 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100T
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|2.5 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|35W (PL1)
66W (PL2)
|TBA
News Sources: VideoCardz, HXL (Twitter)
