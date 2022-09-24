Intel Core i9-13900K Scores Top Spot As The Fastest Single-Threaded CPU In PassMark Benchmark

Intel's upcoming Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake flagship CPU has become the fastest single-threaded chip within the PassMark benchmark ranking.

The Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K CPU surpasses all processors in PassMark's single-threaded benchmark

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core (Raptor Cove) and 16 E-Core (Gracemont V2) configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Unlimited Power Mode" which we detailed here.

Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) - 3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)

3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2) Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.2 / 5.2 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

The significant increase in frequency that comes with the Intel 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake CPUs has been tested previously through various benchmarks. However, in a recent PassMark example, the Core i9-13900K's single thread performance is tested & the processor scores 9.5% higher than the previous Alder Lake processors, coming in at 4833 points.

Intel Core i9-13900K in PassMark single-thread ranking performance, Image source: PassMark via TUM_APISAK

In multi-threaded testing, the Intel Core i9-13900K processor scores 54433 points, which is 19% higher than AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X processor in the same tests. However, AMD's newest Ryzen 7000 series processors are missing in the PassMark testing, even with the next-gen CPUs from AMD released before Intel and their Raptor Lake series.

Intel Core i9-13900K PassMark multi-thread score, Image source: PassMark via TUM_APISAK

In the rankings in the first image, there are results for not only the Intel Core i9-13900K processor but also the i7-13700, i5-13500, or i5-13400 CPUs. The Intel Raptor Lake CPUs are expected to be announced at the Innovation event next week followed by a formal launch in October.

News Sources: PassMark, APISAK,