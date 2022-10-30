NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Runs Genshin Impact at 13K Resolution

YouTuber "Golden Reviewer" has uploaded video evidence of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 running the massively popular Genshin Impact at an unbelievable 13K resolution.

Genshin Impact can be played at 13K resolution with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card

Ten days ago, Golden Reviewer uploaded a video showing the Genshin Impact game running at a resolution of 7K on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. His PC specs are listed below:

Intel Gen Core i7-10700KF

Asus Prime Z490-P motherboard

64GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 RAM

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING X TRIO 24G GPU

Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 2TB

Golden Reviewer is running the above Genshin Impact test at 6880 x 2880 resolution with the graphics settings to the highest quality throughout. He has also unlocked the frames per second limitations so that the game can offer above 60 fps.

While this is not an integrated benchmark test of the system and components, he provides the information throughout the video to show the quality at such a high resolution.

Image source: Golden Reviewer on YouTube.

While Genshin Impact is a mobile and PC title, it does not stress the system as more graphics-heavy titles would, such as Cyberpunk 2077 or Marvel's Spider-Man video games. Yesterday, the YouTuber posted images of Genshin Impact running at an incredibly high screen resolution on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

Image source: Golden Reviewer on YouTube.

He stated that he placed Genshin Impact at the highest settings possible without completely ruining the image and gameplay. The screen resolution is 13760 x 5760, There was no AI-based upscaling involved such as DLSS but if the game is able to integrate such support, then we can see even better performance while retaining the visual quality.

abnormal for everyday use and gaming PC displays. The Alienware 34" quantum dot display this writer uses is paired with the GeForce RTX 3080, and without any adjustments, the highest display resolution is 3440 x 1440 px. I did attempt to downscale my screen to achieve a higher result, but the highest I could comfortably do without experience was double my maximum settings (6880 x 2880 px).

2 of 9

Here is the updated video that Golden Reviewer uploaded to his YouTube account to show the results:

During the video, he mentions that he received the most frames per second (on average) at 30fps. In Genshin Impact, it allows you to take a screenshot and save it to your system. Golden Reviewer states that the megapixels of the image is roughly 80MP, and the file size was 86MB. Zooming in on fine details, the quality he received with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU is impressive.

Image source: Golden Reviewer.

Downsampling is a process that can offer similar results, especially on older systems, such as this writers. My editor challenged me to find the resources myself so that I could conduct a similar test. The key takeaways I received in playing around with downsampling were these few details:

In making custom resolutions via my NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU settings, I am immediately warned that if anything goes wrong with the display, GPU, and more, I have voided my warranty and will never see another replacement until I provide one myself. So, as a user that rediscovered gaming and works in the technology field where we test things like this, risks arise, and it is understandable. But, if you are new to this, think twice before downsampling because if things do go wrong, you will have to buy replacement components for whatever was ruined.

I have two monitors so I can set one monitor to the primary and only used display, but I have a little experience with this and consider that. The higher resolutions I tried past 6880 x 2880, the screen zoomed in so far that only a few of the many icons on my desktop appeared. The screen to ask if I accept the new settings was missing, as it was somewhere inaccessible to me. Luckily, the system has a failsafe; if you do not accept the new settings, it reverts to the previous ones. The most important thing to remember is not to press "Enter/Return," as that will immediately accept the new settings, and you will have to figure out how to revert the settings to normal. In this case, don't panic and start hitting random buttons when the screen flickers or goes to black, or you will be stuck until you find out how to reset the settings.

Lastly, I know Genshin Impact is not the most labor-intensive game for my system, so my concern about downsampling was minimized. Had I tested this on some of the games I mentioned in this report, the GPU would be more strained. So, again, please use caution before trying this out with other game titles (if you decide this is something you want to do with your PC system).

News Sources: Golden Reviewer (Twitter), Golden Reviewer (YouTube)