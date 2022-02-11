Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted Within The Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake flagship, the Core i9-13900K, has been spotted within the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark database.

Intel Core i9-13900K 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted In Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark, As Fast As 12900K In ES Phase

The Intel Core i9-13900K 13th Gen Raptor Lake flagship has been shown quite a few times now, it was recently spotted within the GFX CI Bootlog which confirmed that it featured up to 32 threads. The latest entry over at the Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark database also confirms this as the CPU is listed with up to 32 logical cores. The benchmark suite hasn't been updated to separate the physical cores from the logical cores and due to the hybrid (P-Core + E-Core) design of Alder Lake & future CPUs from Intel, the software is unable to report the correct physical core count.

We know from previous rumors that the Intel Core i9-13900K will be the flagship with up to 24 cores (8+16) and 32 threads. The CPU will be based on an enhanced Intel 7 process node and is going to be powered by the latest Raptor Cove and Gracemont Enhanced cores. The addition of a higher number of E-Cores will likely help the chip boost even stronger multi-threading processor performance while it is also expected to carry up to 68 MB of local cache, driving up those game performance figures. This 'Game Cache' will be Intel's answer to 3D V-Cache though the amount featured on AMD's offering still is higher (68 MB vs 96 MB).

From what AMD has shown, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 96 MB of cache either ties or delivers up to 10% faster game performance in select AAA titles versus the 12900K. With the 13900K, Intel could double the cache (68 MB vs 30 MB) and that just cancels out all the gains that AMD currently markets with 3D V-Cache. That along with the fact that Raptor Cove cores will be clocked very high, up to 5.3 GHz+, means that Raptor Lake won't just be tackling the 3D V-Cache parts but might even be enough to tackle AMD's brand new Zen 4 core architecture. Intel currently holds the upper hand in terms of value and while AMD could go the competitive route and price their next-gen similarly, Intel should be priced similar if not lower so it's going to be one heated battle in the second half of 2022.

With that said, the Intel Core i9-13900K CPU was benchmarked with 32 GB memory (most likely DDR5) and a GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. The CPU is a very early ES chip but still managed to deliver similar performance as the Core i9-12900K which is very impressive. We don't know the clock speeds yet but given that the chip launches several months from now, it is definitely clocked around 3 GHz. But we have to remember that the AOTS benchmark isn't the best metric to go by as its old and cannot take full advantage of modern hardware.

Here's Everything We Know About Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Family

Replacing the Intel Alder Lake-S 12th Gen Core family, the Intel Raptor Lake-S lineup will be part of the 13th Gen Core family and feature two brand new core architectures. These architectures will be featuring Raptor Cove as performance cores & an enhanced Gracemont core which will be serving as efficiency cores.

Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Lineup & Configurations

According to previously leaked data, the lineup will consist of three segments that were leaked out in the recent power recommendations. These include the 'K' series enthusiast SKUs rated at 125W, 65W mainstream SKUs, and 35W low-power SKUs. Coming to the top-end variants, we will be getting up to 24 cores followed by 16 core, 10 core, 4 core, and 2 core variants.

It is estimated that for 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, Intel is going to feature 2 MB L2 / 3 MB L3 cache per Raptor Cove core while each Gracemont Cluster will feature 4 MB L2 and 3 MB L3 cache. That's going to give us 36 MB L3 cache across all cores, 16 MB (2x8) for P-cores & 16 MB (4x4) for E-cores. Intel Raptor Lake & Alder Lake CPU Cache Configurations (Rumored):

Raptor Lake P-Core L3 - 3 MB (3 x 8 = 24MB)

Alder Lake P-Core L3 - 3 MB (3 x 8 = 24 MB)

Raptor Lake P-Core L2 - 2 MB (2 x 8 = 16 MB)

Alder Lake P-Core L2 - 1.25 MB (1.25 x 8 = 10 MB)

Raptor Lake E-Core L3 - 3 MB (3 x 4 = 12 MB)

Alder Lake E-Core L3 - 2 MB (2 x 2 = 4 MB)

Raptor Lake E-Core L2 - 4 MB (4 x 4 = 16 MB)

Alder Lake E-Core L2 - 3 MB (3 x 2 = 6 MB)

Raptor Lake Total Cache (L3+L2) = 68 MB

Alder Lake Total Cache (L3 + L2) = 44 MB

If this ends up being true, we are looking at a 55% increase to the total cache count for Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. Now AMD will still retain the edge with its standard Non-V-Cache parts that are equipped with 64 MB of L3 cache and 96 MB on the V-Cache SKUs but this would mean that the blue team can recoup its lead quite significantly with the added cache and core count along with a higher clock speed that is expected from a further improved 10ESF (Intel 7) process node. The SKUs are detailed below:

Intel Core i9 K-Series (8 Golden + 16 Grace) = 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 68 MB?

Intel Core i7 K-Series (8 Golden + 8 Grace) = 16 Cores / 24 Threads / 54 MB?

Intel Core i5 K-Series (6 Golden + 8 Grace) = 14 Cores / 20 Threads / 44 MB?

Intel Core i5 S-Series (6 Golden + 4 Grace) = 14 Cores / 16 Threads / 37 MB?

Intel Core i3 S-Series (4 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 8 Threads / 20 MB?

Intel Pentium S-Series (2 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 4 Threads / 10 MB?

The enthusiast 125W Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop SKUs will feature Core i9 models featuring up to 8 Raptor Cove cores and 16 Gracemont cores for a total of 24 cores and 32 threads. Intel's Core i7 lineup will consist of 16 core (8+8), Core i5 models will consist of 14 core (6+8) and 10 core (6+4) & finally, we have the Core i3 models which will feature 4 cores but without any efficiency cores. The lineup will also include Pentium SKUs which will feature just 2 Raptor Cove cores. All Core variants will feature a 32 EU (256 core) enhanced Xe integrated GPU. Certain Core i5 and Pentium variants will also come configured with 24 EU and 16 EU iGPUs.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / 5.5 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 68 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 5.2 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / 5.1 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Platform Details

Other details include a larger L2 cache which will be branded as Intel's own 'Game Cache' for Core CPUs and clock speeds will feature a boost clock bump of 200 MHz so we can expect up to 5.5 GHz boost clocks considering Alder Lake-S Desktop CPUs will top out at 5.3 GHz.

The Intel Raptor Lake-S chips will also support faster DDR5 memory speeds of up to 5600 Mbps (6500 Mbps LPDDR5(X)) along with retaining support for DDR4 memory as reports suggest. It looks like there will be three main dies which will be configured into these SKUs starting with a top 'Large' die consisting of 8 Cove and 16 Atom cores, a 'Mid' die with 8 Core and 8 Atom cores, and lastly, a 'Small' die with 6 Cove cores and no Atom cores. The Intel Raptor Lake lineup will be compatible with the LGA 1700 socket though will utilize all 1800 contact pads and compete against AMD's Zen 4 powered Ryzen 7000 lineup. Expect more info by the mid of 2022 by Intel.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 4? 40/48 TBA 900-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 3? TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 3? TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

News Source: Benchleaks