Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Laptops From ASUS Will Be Unveiled On May 11th In Special ROG Event

We've already seen performance benchmarks, leaked models, and preorders listings for Intel Tiger Lake-H-based laptops. Now ASUS has just released a teaser on the ROG Twitter account indicating that the company will showcase its Tiger Lake-H-based laptops on May 11th at 8:00 AM EST.

ASUS Is Expected To Unveils Its Intel Tiger Lake-H Based ROG Zephyrus M16, ROG Zephyrus S17, & ROG Zephryus Duo 15 SE

Intel's 11th generation Tiger Lake-H processors are based on Intel's 10nm node. The only ones we have seen in products already are the Tiger Lake-H35 series processors which are limited to 4 cores and 8 threads seen in ultraportable laptops. The Tiger Lake-H processors will feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads.

ASUS is expected to launch the ROG Zephyrus M16, ROG Zephyrus S17, and ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE laptops. As the teaser came from the ROG Twitter and features only ROG branding, we aren't sure if other ASUS laptops will also be launched alongside the ROG laptops. It is known that the TUF A17 series will also be refreshed with these new processors.

















The key features of the M16 include a 16:10 inch aspect ratio on the display and it maximizes the use of space with a 94% screen-to-body ratio. The processor will be up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H. The compact design has a 16-inch display put into a chassis the same size as other 15-inch designs from ASUS. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is one of the few dual-screen laptops currently. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE features up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU and 48 GB of RAM. Certainly one of the most powerful and unique laptops available on the market.

Assuming May 11th is the day Intel lifts the embargo on Tiger Lake-H processor, it is likely we will see other manufacturers hold a similar event, showcasing their Tiger Lake-H based laptops.