Intel’s 10nm Tiger Lake-H High-Performance Laptop CPU Specifications Leaked, Flagship Core i9-11980HK With 8 Cores at Up To 5 GHz

Specifications of Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H family of CPUs which are designed for enthusiast-grade laptops have leaked out. The specifications confirm that we will be getting up to 5.00 GHz clock speeds on the flagship Tiger Lake-H CPU.

Full Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H High-End Laptop CPU Specifications Leak Out, Up To 5 GHz Clocks For Core i9-11980HK Flagship

The image leaked by HXL comes straight from an internal Intel press deck for the 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPU family. As expected, the Intel 11th Gen CPU lineup for high-end laptops will consist of five models, two of which would feature 6 core and three of which would feature 8 cores. Intel has also launched its Tiger Lake-H (35W) family which consists of 4 core models but the Tiger Lake-H (45W) lineup is designed purely for high-end and enthusiast mobility platforms. The lineup is split into Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 variants and we have seen performance leaks on a few SKUs over the last couple of weeks.

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H (45W) Core i9 CPUs

First up, we have the highest-end Intel Core i9 CPUs which include two models. The flagship model is the Intel Core i9-11980HK and this chip is a beast of a mobility solution with 8 cores, 16 threads & 24 MB of L3 cache, all based around the Willow Cove core architecture. The 11980HK comes with a base clock speed of 2.6 GHz (45W) which is configurable up to 3.3 GHz (65W) and boost clocks rated at up to 5.0 GHz (1 - 2 cores), 4.9 GHz (4-core), 4.7 GHz (6-core), 4.5 GHz (all-cores).

The maximum boost frequency is achieved when the Turbo Boost Max technology kicks in and that require a certain set of pre-requisites to be achieved such as retaining temperatures under the maximum threshold and running within the power limits. The Intel Core i9-11980HK will feature a 65W cTDP & will also carry overclocking support. Intel also demonstrated the Core i9-11980HK at its maximum boost clock a few days ago which you can read about over here.

The second model, the Intel Core i9-11900H, retains the same configuration but features a lower clock speed of 2.5 GHz (45W) / 2.1 GHz (35W) base and boost clocks of 4.9 GHz (1 - 2 cores), 4.800 GHz (4-core), 4.6 GHz (6-core) and 4.4 GHz (all-cores). Both CPUs will feature the Intel UHD graphics chip featuring Xe GPU with 32 EUs (256 cores) with a base clock of 350 MHz and a boost clock of 1.45 GHz.

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H (45W) Core i7 CPUs

Next up, we have the only Core i7 model within the Intel Tiger Lake-H (45W) CPU family. The Intel Core i7-11800H carries the same core configuration as the high-end Core i9 8 core variants but is configured with lower clock speeds. The CPU operates with a base frequency of 2.4 GHz (45W) and 2.0 GHz (35W). The boost clocks are reported at 4.6 GHz (1 - 2) cores, 4.5 GHz (4-core), 4.4 GHz (6-core), 4.2 GHz (all-cores). Unlike the Core i9 models, the Intel Core i7 CPUs don't feature the Intel Thermal Velocity Boost 3.0 technology hence the 300 MHz boost clock difference between the i9-11900H and the i7-11800H.

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H (45W) Core i5 SKUs

Finally, we move over to the Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Core i5 lineup. The lineup consists of the Core i5-11400H as the top model which features 6 cores, 12 threads, & 12 MB of L3 cache. Clocks are retained at 2.7 GHz (45W) / 2.2 GHz (35W) at base and 4.5 GHz (1 - 2 cores), 4.30 GHz (4-core), 4.1 GHz (all-cores) boost clock.

The second model is the Core i5-11260H which also features the same core configuration but has lower clock speeds of 2.6 GHz (45W) / 2.1 GHz (35W) at the base and 4.4 GHz (1 - 2 cores), 4.2 GHz (2-core), and 4.0 GHz (all-cores) boost. What's interesting here is that the Core i5-11400H features the UHD graphics with the same clock speeds of up to 1.45 GHz while the Core i5-11260H pushes things down to 1.4 GHz. The Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake-H CPUs also seem to support just DDR4-2933 memory compared to DDR4-3200 for the Core i9 and Core i7 parts.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPU Specs Official:

CPU Name CPU Architecture Platform Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (Max on 1-Core) Cache GPU (Xe) Cores GPU (Xe) Clock TDP Core i9-11980HK 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.6 GHz 5.0 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 65W) Core i9-11900H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.5 GHz 4.9 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i7-11800H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11400H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.7 GHz 4.5GHz 12 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11260H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i7-11370H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i5-11300H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.1 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i7-1185G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 3.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1165G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1300 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1135G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.4 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1300 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1125G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.0 GHz 3.7 GHz 8 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1250 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1115G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 3.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1250 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1160G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1,2 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i5-1130G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1120G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 3.5 GHz 8 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1110G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 1.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W)

The Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPU lineup is expected to make an official retail entry in Q2 2021 around Computex 2021. We can expect to see several laptops and notebooks with high-end CPU and GPU configurations but at very premium prices compared to AMD's Ryzen 5000H CPU lineup.