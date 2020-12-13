ASUS's upcoming gaming notebooks have been spotted online featuring AMD's next-gen Cezanne-H Ryzen 5000 CPUs, Intel's next-gen Tiger Lake-H 11th Gen CPUs and NVIDIA's RTX 30 mobility line of GPUs. These laptops include TUF Gaming & ROG Zephyrus variants and will be coming to the PC in the first half of 2021.

The two laptops will be introduced sometime in the first half of 2021 as high-end gaming options. What's interesting about the laptops is that both are based on high-end CPUs from the respective chip makers. The ASUS TUF Gaming model is based on the AMD Cezanne-H platform while the ROG Zephyrus model is based on Intel's Tiger Lake-H platform.

Intel Tiger Lake-H vs AMD Ryzen H-Series High-Performance CPU Comparisons:

CPU Family Name Intel Tiger Lake-H AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series Family Branding Intel 11th Gen Core (H-series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) Process Node 10nm 7nm 7nm+ CPU Core Architecture Willow Cove Zen 2 Zen 3 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 8/16 8/16 8/16 L2 Cache (Max) 10 MB 4 MB 4 MB L3 Cache (Max) 24 MB 8 MB 16 MB Max CPU Clocks TBD 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) TBD GPU Core Architecture Xe Graphics Engine Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Max GPU Cores 96 EUs (768 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBD 1750 MHz TBD TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 35W (65W cTDP) 35W (45W cTDP) 35W (45W cTDP) Launch Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021?

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 Notebook With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (Cezanne-H) CPU

First up, we will be talking about the ASUS TUF Gaming A17. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H CPU which is an 8 core and 16 thread chip with a base clock of 3.00 GHz and a boost clock of 4.30 GHz. The CPU features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The TDP for the chip is 35-45W. While there's an onboard Vega 8 CU graphics chip, the laptop will primarily be using the RTX 3060 discrete GPU to power the visuals. With that said, Zen 3 will deliver a huge leap in single-core performance and also efficiency figures on the laptop segment.



















As for the specifications of the ASUS FA706QM-HX011T (TUF Gaming A17), we are looking at a 17.3" display which features a matte IPS panel sporting a full HD resolution. The screen comes with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a maximum brightness of 250nits. The laptop weighs in at 2.60 kg & will be shipping with a 90 WHr 4-cell Lithium-Ion battery which is standard for a product of this size. Other specifications include 8 GB DDR4-3200 memory which should be upgradable to 32 GB. There is a single 512 GB SSD operating on the PCIe 3.0 protocol and you can also get up to 1 TB capacity.

As for discrete graphics support, the GeForce GN 20-E3 has been listed which Videocardz reports is the internal codename for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The RTX 3060 is an upcoming mobility GPU that will be part of the NVIDIA RTX 30 Mobility lineup featuring the RTX 3080, 3070 & 3060. This also explains the 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM listed as graphics memory on specs.

Some listed features of the laptop include:

43.94 cm (17.3 ") matte IPS Full HD display (1920 x 1080)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor (3.0 / 4.3 GHz, 16 MB)

NVIDIA GeForce GN20-E3 graphics card

8 GB DDR4 memory

512 GB SSD hard drive

Wi-Fi (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1

1x USB-C 3.2, 3x USB-A 3.2, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

Windows 10 Home

Aside from the primary specifications, you also get NVIDIA Optimus support on the ASUS A17 TUF Gaming laptop. Some I/O include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, a couple of USB 3.2 ports, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Expect this laptop to cost somewhere between $1500-$2000 US based on the last-gen TUF Gaming lineup featuring the Ryzen 7 4800H and RTX 2060 configurations.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.10 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz TBD 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.10 GHz 4.10 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.30 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE With Intel Core i7-11370H (Tiger Lake-H) CPU

The second ASUS notebook to leak out is the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE (GX551Q). As per the tech outlet, My Laptop Guide, the model recently passed through certification and this variant is based on Intel's next-generation Tiger Lake-H platform. While no specific SKU was mentioned, we know that ASUS usually makes use of top-end Intel chips for its top of the line gaming products & ROG Zephyrus 2021 should go with the Tiger Lake-H based Core i7 and Core i9 processors along with high-end GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

Some interesting specifications include up to 48 GB of RAM. The source specifically mentions this as RAM which mostly means system memory but they could also be combining both system DDR4 and graphics GDDR6 memory since the RTX 3080 mobility is expected to pack 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM and the rest of the 32 GB would be featured as DDR4 inside the laptop.

Harukaze5719 also gave us an early look at the ROG Zephyrus (GX551Q) model and two additional ROG STRIX variants which include the ROG STRIX G713QY(C) and the ROG STRIX G533Q. The images come from the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards and still look early at this point.













Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPU Specs Official:

CPU Name CPU Architecture Platform Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache GPU (Xe) Cores GPU (Xe) Clock TDP Core i7-11370H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB TBA TBA 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i7-1185G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 3.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1165G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1300 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1135G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.4 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1300 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1125G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.0 GHz 3.7 GHz 8 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1250 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1115G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 3.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1250 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1160G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1,2 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i5-1130G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1120G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 3.5 GHz 8 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1110G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 1.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W)

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo is a top-of-the-line notebook and as such, expected to be priced well above $2000 US and closer to $3000 US. The laptop will be available in various configurations with different display resolutions, refresh rates, CPUs, storage capacities, and graphics support.

In addition to these models, ASUS is also preparing next-gen TUF Gaming laptops featuring Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series discrete graphics. We looked at one particular notebook last week and you can read more on that over here.

AMD is making grounds in the mobility segment with its strong Zen-based Ryzen U and Ryzen H notebook/laptop CPU portfolio and Intel will be facing some heated competition next year in the laptop segment.