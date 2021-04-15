ASUS’s High-End ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptops With Intel Tiger Lake-H Core i9 CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs Listed

ASUS's upcoming ROG Zephyrus M16 Laptops which feature Intel's Tiger Lake-H CPUs & NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs have been listed on Amazon. The ROG laptops will be positioned in the premium category and will come in various configurations, two of which are identified by My Laptop Guide.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Laptops Pictured & Detailed, Up To Intel Tiger Lake-H Core i9-11900H CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU

The latest ROG Zephyrus M16 Laptops from ASUS feature a 16-inch chassis and feature a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptops feature tiny bezels at the bottom & sides making the viewing experience much better for users. As for the display specifications, ASUS is using a 16" panel which supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200 and comes with a 165 Hz refresh rate. The screen also features anti-glare technology and offers a 94% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will also come with a 2560 x 1600 (144 Hz) display variant.

ASUS M16 ROG Zephyrus official description

Notebook with WUXGA Adaptive Sync display with ultra-thin bezels and a 94% screen-to-body ratio, Pantone Validated certified with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and 16:10 aspect ratio that expand your range of vision and action

Keyboard optimized to be more resistant and silent with 1-zone RGB lighting, Ergolift hinge with an ergonomic lift that can be rotated up to 180 ° for playing and working in the best possible comfort

Performance at a higher level of speed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and the state-of-the-art 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H

Processor with the application of Liquid Thermal liquid metal thermal compound to ensure high performance even under stress

Maximum audio experience thanks to Dolby Atmos technology consisting of six speakers with dual woofers, 3D microphone array, and two-way AI system for noise cancellation

Perfect for those looking for a design notebook, compact and lightweight, which offers maximum performance for professional gaming and work even under stress and with prolonged use

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 will come in 6 different configurations with the prime variants being the GU603HR, GU603HM & GU603HE. The three laptop variants will feature the NVIDIA RTX 3070, RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Ti Discrete GPUs, respectively. Once again, the HR & HM models will also be available in 2560x1600 variants while the HE model will only get the 1920x1200 variant. As for the specs of the GPUs, you can find them in the table below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA107? GA107? GA106 GA104-770 GA104-775 SMs 16 20 30 40 48 CUDA Cores 2048 2560 3840 5120 6144 Base Clock TBA TBA 1283 MHz 1290 MHz 1245 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 1703 MHz 1620 MHz 1710 MHz Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 4 GB 4 GB 6 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 288 GB/s 384 GB/s 384 GB/s TGP 50W? 60W? 60-115W 80-125W 80-150W+ Configurations Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Launch 1H 2021? 1H 2021? Q1 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2021

Coming to the CPU side, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 will be available in two configurations, an Intel Core i9-11900H 8 Core and a Core i7-11800H 8 Core flavor. Both CPUs are based on Intel's Tiger Lake-H design. The Core i9-11900H features clocks of 2.5 GHz base and 4.9 GHz boost while the Core i7-11800H features a base clock of 2.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz. Both CPUs are configured at 45W (PL1) TDPs but can also be configured down to 35W.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake-H CPU Specs:

CPU Name CPU Architecture Platform Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (Max on 1-Core) Cache GPU (Xe) Cores GPU (Xe) Clock TDP Core i9-11980HK 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.6 GHz 5.0 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 65W) Core i9-11900H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.5 GHz 4.9 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i7-11800H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11600H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.6 GHz 12 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11400H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.7 GHz 4.5GHz 12 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11260H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i7-11390H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.4 GHz 5.0 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i7-11375H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.3 GHz 5.0 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i7-11370H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i5-11320H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i5-11300H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.1 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W)









ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HR

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Packs A 16″ Display With A 16:10 Aspect Ratio Into A Compact Design

Powered by the Intel Core i9-11900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU

Equipped with a 16-inch WUXGA anti-glare display with 1200p screen resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate

Integrated with 2TB SSD for storage and faster bootup along with 32GB dual-channel RAM for uninterrupted performance and tackling the heavy-duty applications

Runs on the Windows 10 Pro operating system

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HM

Powered by the Intel Core i7-11800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU

Equipped with a 16-inch WUXGA anti-glare display with 1200p screen resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate

Integrated with 1TB SSD for storage and 16GB RAM for superior multitasking experience

Runs on the Windows 10 Home operating system

Other specifications on the laptop include up to 32 GB DDR4 memory, 2 TB SSD NVMe Storage, a flexible 180-degree hinge, a fully backlit keyboard, and an all-black color design with slight RGB accents on the top of the chassis. There also seems to be an ample amount of I/O ports on both laptops. As for availability, we can expect the laptop later this quarter.

News Source: Videocardz