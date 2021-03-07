More information has come out about the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake-H CPUs has leaked out. The datasheet spotted by @momomo_us comes from the DT Research LT375 who makes workstation-grade laptops. The laptop the CPUs were listed for isn't an ordinary laptop as it features a GeForce RTX 30 series or Quadro RTX 5000 graphics card that powers a 1000 nit 17-inch display.

Intel Tiger Lake-H Enthusiast / High-End Gaming CPU Specifications Leak Out, Core i9-11980HK Flagship Up To 5.0 GHz & 3.3 GHz Across All 8 Cores

The three Intel Tiger Lake-H listed on the spec sheet are Core i9-11900H, i7-11800H, and the i5-11400H. As for the core/thread count, the i9-11900H is the 8 core 16 thread option, the i7-11800H is the 8 core 16 thread option, and the i5-11400H is the 6 core 12 thread option. One thing that's been noted is the lower clock count than originally leaked. The i9-11900H has a base clock of 2.1 GHz down from 2.5 GHz. The i7-11800H has a base clock of 1.9 GHz down from 2.4 GHz and the i5-11400H has a base clock of 2.2 GHz down from 2.7 GHz. The TDP of these processors is rumored to be 45W.

Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Notebooks Listed Online With Up To Core i9-11980HK 8 Core Enthusiast CPUs

Even more, specifications have been detailed by @OneRaichi which are listed in the table at the end of this article. The Tiger Lake-H series will take advantage of new features such as PCIe Gen 4.0. The new Tiger Lake-H CPUs will have full PCIe Gen4.0 support across 20 lanes which will provide great performance boosts when paired with a graphics card like the RTX 30 series or Quadro seen in the LT375. This is also something Intel has on the AMD Ryzen 5000H Series because it only features PCIe Gen 3.0. To smaller features are hitting 5.0 GHz on the single-core turbo as well as Thunderbolt 4 support on the laptops they are in.

As for the launch of these processors, the exact date is currently unknown, but it is expected to come in late Q2 of 2021. Intel had only mentioned that they are coming soon. We wouldn't be surprised to see a launch during Computex or around that time.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPU Specs Official: