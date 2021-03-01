  ⋮  

Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Notebooks Listed Online With Up To Core i9-11980HK 8 Core Enthusiast CPUs

Intel will soon be expanding its 11th Gen Tiger Lake portfolio of notebook CPUs with high-end 8 core offerings to tackle AMD's Cezanne lineup. The Intel Tiger Lake-H lineup would be split into two segments, the 35W parts which will be quad cores only while the 45W variants will feature more up to 8 cores.

Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Core i9, Core i7, And Core i5 Enthusiast Notebooks Listed Online, Core i9-11980HK Flagship To Feature 8 Cores

The listings were spotted by Momomo_US and include three Intel Tiger Lake-H (45W) CPUs. All models are featured in Lenovo's upcoming Legion notebooks which will come in various CPU / graphics configurations. The main competitor for these laptops will be AMD's Ryzen 5000H CPU lineup codenamed Cezanne which launched a while back and offers up to 8 cores & 16 threads based on the Zen 3 core architecture.

Intel Tiger Lake-H 11th Gen High-End 45W CPUs, Core i9-11980HK, Core i7-11800H, Core i5-11400 Notebooks Listed Online

Intel Tiger Lake-H vs AMD Ryzen H-Series High-Performance CPU Comparisons:

CPU Family NameIntel Tiger Lake-HAMD Renoir H-SeriesAMD Cezanne-H Series
Family BrandingIntel 11th Gen Core (H-series)AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series)
Process Node10nm7nm7nm+
CPU Core ArchitectureWillow CoveZen 2Zen 3
CPU Cores/Threads (Max)8/168/168/16
L2 Cache (Max)10 MB4 MB4 MB
L3 Cache (Max)24 MB8 MB16 MB
Max CPU ClocksTBD4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS)TBD
GPU Core ArchitectureXe Graphics EngineVega Enhanced 7nmVega Enhanced 7nm
Max GPU Cores96 EUs (768 cores)8 CUs (512 cores)8 CUs (512 cores)
Max GPU ClocksTBD1750 MHzTBD
TDP (cTDP Down/Up)35W (65W cTDP)35W (45W cTDP)35W (45W cTDP)
LaunchQ1 2021Q2 2020Q1 2021

Starting with the top model, we have the Lenovo Legion 7 16" laptop which will feature the Intel Core i9-11980HK flagship. This CPU will come with 8 cores and 16 threads while its base and boost clock speeds are set at 2.6 GHz / 5.0 GHz, respectively. The configuration features 32 GB of DDR4 memory, 1 TB of storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

This is followed by the Lenovo Legion 5 17.3" laptop which will feature the Core i7-11800H. The CPU will also feature 8 cores and 16 threads with clock speeds rated at 2.4 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost. There's also the Core i9-11900H which will feature a similar core configuration but higher clocks of 2.5 GHz base and 4.9 GHz boost. The laptop is configured with 16 GB of DDR4 memory, 512 GB of storage, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

Lastly, we have the Lenovo Legion 5 15.6" with the Intel Core i5-11400H. This CPU will come with 6 cores and 12 threads. The clock speeds will be rated at 2.7 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost while the laptop itself packs 8 GB of DDR4 memory, 512 GB storage, and the option to either select from an NVIDIA discrete graphics chip or Intel Iris Xe Max GPU. All four CPUs will feature a base TDP of 45W but will be configurable by OEMs while the higher-end HK variants will support overclocking. Their prices, however, as mentioned by the retailer, are not up to date and are just placeholders till we get close to the official launch which is set around late Q2 2021.

The high-performance 10nm Intel Tiger Lake-H lineup would consist of up to 8 core and 16 thread chips based on the new Willow Cove architecture. The CPUs would carry up to 34 MB of cache that's 24 MB L3 (3 MB L3 per core) and 10 MB L2 (1.25 MB per core). Tiger Lake CPUs will come with an asymmetrical 48/32 KB L1 cache and will fully support AVX2 & AVX-512 instructions. Tiger Lake-H CPUs would additionally feature Two-Level Memory (2LM) and SGX (Software Guard Extensions). Intel's Tiger Lake-H family would support DDR4 speeds up to 3200 MHz. There will also be up to 20 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes on the Tiger Lake-H chips which will be a definite advantage over AMD's Ryzen notebook lineup.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPU Specs Official:

CPU NameCPU ArchitecturePlatformCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockCacheGPU (Xe) CoresGPU (Xe) ClockTDP
Core i9-11980HK10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H8/162.6 GHz5.0 GHz24 MBTBATBA45W (cTDP 45W+)
Core i9-11900H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H8/162.5 GHz4.9 GHz24 MBTBATBA45W (cTDP 45W+)
Core i7-11800H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H8/162.4 GHz4.6 GHz24 MBTBATBA45W (cTDP 45W+)
Core i5-11400H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H6/122.7 GHz4.5 GHz15 MBTBATBA45W (cTDP 45W+)
Core i7-11370H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.3 GHz4.8 GHz12 MBTBATBA35W (cTDP 45W)
Core i5-11300H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.1 GHz4.4 GHz12 MBTBATBA35W (cTDP 45W)
Core i7-1185G710nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-U4/83.0 GHz4.8 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1350 MHz15W (cTDP 28W)
Core i7-1165G710nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-U4/82.8 GHz4.7 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1300 MHz15W (cTDP 28W)
Core i5-1135G710nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-U4/82.4 GHz4.2 GHz8 MB80 EUs (640 Cores)1300 MHz15W (cTDP 28W)
Core i3-1125G410nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-U4/82.0 GHz3.7 GHz8 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1250 MHz15W (cTDP 28W)
Core i3-1115G410nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-U2/43.0 GHz4.1 GHz6 MB48 EUs (384 Cores)1250 MHz15W (cTDP 28W)
Core i7-1160G710nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-U4/81,2 GHz4.4 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1100 MHz7W (cTDP 15W)
Core i5-1130G710nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-U4/81.1 GHz4.0 GHz8 MB80 EUs (640 Cores)1100 MHz7W (cTDP 15W)
Core i3-1120G410nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-U4/81.1 GHz3.5 GHz8 MB48 EUs (384 Cores)1100 MHz7W (cTDP 15W)
Core i3-1110G410nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-U2/41.8 GHz3.9 GHz6 MB48 EUs (384 Cores)1100 MHz7W (cTDP 15W)

