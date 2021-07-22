Intel has just released the NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon', and with this new generation, it packs even more power in a small chassis. The Beast Canyon comes equipped with the latest 11th gen Tiger Lake series processors and now supports a full-length graphics card.

The Intel NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon' Can Pack A Full-Length Graphics Card Alongside The Core i9-11900KB

The NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon' kit features an 8L chassis and the dimensions of the chassis are 357 x 189 x 120mm which now allows for full-length graphics cards to fit in the NUC thanks to the single PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slot. The Beast Canyon features a 150W upgrade over the Ghost Canyon with a 650W 80 Plus Gold ITX power supply.

The processors inside the Beast Canyon are offerings from the Tiger Lake desktop series as well as an offering from the Tiger Lake-H series. The two desktop processors both come in at 8 cores and 16 threads and are the Intel Core i9-11900KB and the Core i7-11700B. The third and final processor option is the Core i5-11400H. Both of the desktop processors have a TDP of 65W and the mobile processor has a TDP of 45W. The only processor which can be overclocked is the Core i9-11900KB and has a boost clock of 4.9 GHz. The Beast Canyon NUC with the Intel Core i9-11900KB has been benchmarked.





















The Beast Canyon takes advantage of the WM590 chipset which is specially designed for Tiger Lake processors and it supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 1.2V SO-DIMM memory. The Beast Canyon comes with four M.2 slots as well as two SATA 6Gbp slots. In terms of ports, it comes with six USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and one HDMI 2.0b port. It also features an extra PCIe 4.0 x4 expansion slot for add-in cards. The connectivity on the Beast Canyon includes 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet networking, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Intel NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon' is currently available for preorder at Simply NUC. The flagship NUC with the Core i9-11900KB starts at $1,599, the NUC with the Core i7-11700B starts at $1,399, and the NUC with the Core i5-11400H starts at $1,299.