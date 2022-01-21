antOnline has EVGA bundles back in stock for customers needing graphics cards
antOnline contacted us again to inform our readers that their infamous EVGA graphics card bundles are back in stock while supplies last! These EVGA bundles present arrangements varying from the EVGA GTX 1660 to the EVGA RTX 3090 series, allowing consumers plenty of options to find the right EVGA GPU bundle for their gaming and creative needs!
Again, we remind readers that all bundles offered are while supplies last, and antOnline sells these very quickly.
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC GAMING 12GB GDDR6 Graphic Card + EVGA SuperNOVA 650W G5 80 Plus Gold Power Supply + EVGA X17 Wired Customizable Gaming Mouse + EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard + Xbox Game Pass For PC 3 Month Membership ($739.95)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti XC GAMING 8GB GDDR6 LHR Graphic Card + EVGA CLC 280 Liquid CPU Cooler + EVGA SuperNOVA 650W G5 80 Plus Gold Power Supply + EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard + Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership ($879.94)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FTW3 ULTRA GAMING LHR Graphics Card + EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply + EVGA X17 Wired Customizable Gaming Mouse + EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard + Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership (Email Delivery) ($879.94)
- EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 LHR Graphic Card + EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply + EVGA X17 Wired Customizable Gaming Mouse + EVGA Z15 Gaming Keyboard + Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership ($1,079.94)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6X XC3 ULTRA GAMING LHR Graphic Card + EVGA CLC 280 Liquid CPU Cooler + EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply + EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard + Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership ($1,129.94)
- EVGA RTX 3070 Ti 8GB FTW3 ULTRA Gaming LHR Graphics Card + EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply + EVGA X17 Wired Customizable Gaming Mouse + EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard + Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership ($1,169.94)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 ULTRA GAMING Graphics Card + EVGA CLC 360mm CPU Liquid Cooler + EVGA Z15 Gaming Keyboard + EVGA Supernova 850 G6 80 Plus Gold 850W + EVGA XR1 Lite Capture Card + Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership ($1,949.93)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 ULTRA GAMING Graphics Card + EVGA CLC 360mm CPU Liquid Cooler + EVGA Z15 Gaming Keyboard + EVGA Supernova G6 850W Power Supply + Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership ($1,959.94)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ultra Gaming Graphics Card + EVGA CLC 360mm CPU Liquid Cooler + EVGA Z20 Gaming Keyboard + EVGA G6 850W Power Supply + XR1 PRO Video Capture Device + Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership ($$2,714.93)
Source: antOnline
