Intel 10th Generation ‘Comet Lake S’ ES CPUs Get Pictured And CPUZ Leaked, Feature UHD730 And Based On Socket LGA 1159

Intel's upcoming 10th generation Comet Lake S processors are going to be the crown jewel of their 14nm lineup and manufactured on the 14nm+++ process. Pictures of these CPUs have leaked out on Chinese interwebs and a helpful tipster shared these with us. I believe these constitute the first shots of engineering samples as well as a CPU-Z screenshot of the same. The LGA1159 contact pads can also be seen on the backside of the processor and almost no spare PCB space now remains.

Intel Comet Lake S CPU confidential samples get first pictures and CPUZ screenshot

Interestingly, the information we were tipped implies that Intel is considering calling the Core i9-10900K, the Core i9-10900KF. This is something that is in-line with their previous lineup and should help set the 125W TDP part apart from the 65W parts. The company has recently increased the TDP limit of the CPUs from 95W to 125W to allow for higher sustained clocks and even higher "velocity boost" that goes up to an astounding 5.3 GHz on the flagship Core i9 10900K CPU. The Comet Lake S series will feature UHD 730 integrated graphics. The engineering sample in question has the prefix QSRK (qualifying sample) followed by the usual identification marks.

The Intel logo without the words intel (standard for confidential samples) is also present. This normally denotes a product that is in the final stages of specification and is usually where specifications get set in stone. It won't be long before this processor is qualified and media samples start to go out. It seems like we just have to wait a while longer before benchmarks start leaking out. Without any further ado, here are the first pictures of Intel's upcoming Comet Lake S processors:

What you are looking at is actually the Intel Core i5-10400, which has a base clock of 3.0 GHz. The Core i5-10400 is a six-core part with 12 threads (gone are the days of i5 branded parts not supporting hyper-threading) and a boost lock of up to 4.4 GHz. The Core i5-10600K is the highest clocked (read: binned) part with a boost clock up to 4.9 GHz. A CPUZ screenshot of the processor shows that these parts can easily be set to a base clock of 3.5 GHz through overclocking.

What we know about Intel's 10th generation processors so far

Following are some of the main platform features of the 10th Generation Comet Lake-S family:

Up To 10 processor cores for enhanced performance

Up To 30 PCH-H High-Speed I/O lanes for port flexibility

Up To 40 PCIe 3.0 Lanes (16 CPU, up to 24 PCH)

Media & Display features for premium 4K content support

Integrated + Discrete Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi/BT CNVi) Support

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Support

Enhanced Core and memory overclock

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (10 Gb/s) support

Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST)

Programmable (Open FW SDK) Quad-Core Audio DSP

C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby

Intel Core i9-10900K and Core i7-10700 125W 10th Gen Desktop CPUs

The Intel Core i9-10900K and Core i7-10700K are 10-core/20-thread and 8-core/16-thread processors respectively but both feature a TDP of 125W. The i9-10900K and 10700K feature an L2 cache of 20MB and 16MB respectively and while the clock speeds of both processors are unknown - they will be at least 5.1 GHz and 4.8GHz respectively.

Intel Core i5-10600 125W 10th Gen Desktop CPUs

In terms of specifications, the Core i5-10600 is a 6 core and 12 thread processor, featuring a base clock of 3.3 GHz and a boost clock which is likely to be 4.5 GHz (single-core). This is a tad bit faster than Core i5-10500, which is also a 6 core and 12 thread chip, but has a base clock of 3.2 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz (single-core). TDP will be 125W.

Intel Core i5-10400, Entry-Level 6 Core and 12 Thread Desktop CPU

The Core i5-10400 is an entry-level 6 core and 12 thread 10th, Gen Desktop CPU. The chip is said to feature a base clock of 3.5 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.1 GHz. Again, this is a nice boost over the 2.90 GHz base and 4.1 GHz boost of previously released Core i5-9400, which had 6 cores and 6 threads with the same clock speeds.

Intel Core i3-10300 65W 4 Core and 8 Thread Desktop CPU

Finally, we have the Core i3-10300 which is a 4 core and 8 thread CPU with a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of 4.2 GHz. Now compared to Core i3-9300, Core i3-10300 actually has the same base clock but a lower boost clock of -100 MHz. However, i3-10300 has four extra threads which Core i3-9300 doesn't and that might explain the 100 MHz lower frequency.

Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Single-Core Boost Clock Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core) All Core Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-10900K 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i9-10900 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz

5.2 GHz (Velocity) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i9-10900T 10/20 2.0 GHz 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 20 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i7-10700K 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i7-10700 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i7-10700T 8/16 2.0 GHz 4.4 GHz TBD TBD 16 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i5-10600 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10600T 6/12 2.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A TBD 12 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10500 6/12 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10500T 6/12 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz N/A TBD 12 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10400 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10350K 4/8 TBD TBD N/A TBD 8 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i3-10320 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10300 4/8 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10100 4/8 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.1 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10100T 4/8 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz N/A TBD 8 MB 35W TBD Intel Pentium G6400 2/4 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz N/A TBD 4 MB 65W TBD Intel Pentium G6400T 2/4 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz N/A TBD 4 MB 35W TBD Intel Celeron G5900 2/2 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz

N/A TBD 2 MB 65W TBD Intel Celeron G5900T 2/2 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz N/A TBD 2 MB 35W TBD