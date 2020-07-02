Intel Comet Lake-S Core i9-10900K & Core i7-10700K CPUs Land on Silicon Lottery, Pre-Binned 10 Core With 5.1 GHz All-Core OC For $949 US, 8 Core For $559 US

Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake-S desktop processors including the Core i9-10900K & Core i7-10700K are now available in pre-binned flavors at Silicon Lottery. The Intel 10th Gen family launched last month for the latest Z490 platform last month. The CPU family featured the same 14nm architecture but delivered some impressive clock speeds while sacrificing overall efficiency.

Intel Core i9-10900K 10 Core & Core i7-10700K 8 Core CPUs Available In Pre-Binned Flavors - Up To 5.1 GHz Clocks For $949.99 US

Despite the launch of these 10th Gen CPUs last month, the Core i9-10900K and Core i7-10700K are available in very limited quantities around various retailers across the globe. Silicon Lottery had the Core i7-10700K pre-binned variant in stock since last month but the Core i9-10900K appeared just now with the Core i5-10600K planned to be listed around mid of July.

Intel Core i9-10900K Pre-Binned CPU SKUs and Statistics

So coming to the SKUs, each CPU has three pre-binned variants based on the clock speeds. For a price of $589 US, you get a pre-binned 10 core chip with guaranteed clock speeds of 4.90 GHz for all cores, 5.0 GHz for 6 cores and 5.1 GHz for 3 cores. This is slightly better than the 4.8 GHz boost that you'd normally get across all cores with 4.9 GHz only kicking in with Thermal Velocity Boost but for a short duration. The reference variant also features a 5.1 GHz standard boost for a single-core whereas the pre-binned variant gets up to 3 cores running at 5.1 GHz and standard 5.3 GHz boost is maintained for 1-core.

The chip is tuned at 1.325V (Vcore) and runs stable through the tests. The PL1 and PL2 states for the pre-binned chip are maintained at 220W. For a $90 US premium, the pre-binned chip doesn't sound that bad of a deal but we'll get to more details about how you can achieve similar results with a stock retail chip too.

Next up, we have the $679.99 US variant which for a $180 US premium gets you guaranteed 5.0 GHz clocks across all 10 cores, 5.1 GHz across 6 cores and 5.2 GHz across 3 cores. The voltage is maintained at 1.350V while PL1/PL2 states are set at 230W. Lastly, we have the $949.99 US SKU which for a $450 US premium gives you a guaranteed overclock of 5.1 GHz across all 10 cores, 5.2 GHz for up to 6 cores and 5.3 GHz for up to 3 cores at 1.375V while power limits are maintained at 250W.

Interestingly, Silicon Lottery also shares its pre-binning statistics which reveal that almost 100% of the chips can achieve the results of the $589 US SKU with 4.9 GHz all-core clocks, 73% can achieve the results of the $679 US SKU with 5.0 GHz all-core clocks and only 24% of the chips can achieve the results of the top $949 US SKU with 5.1 GHz all-core clocks. You can additionally get your CPUs delidded which are said to decrease temperatures by up to 12 degrees Celsius but it will cost you an extra $50 US. Following are the motherboards that are validated to hit the said clock speeds on Intel's Core i9-10900K CPU:

ASUS Z490 ROG MAXIMUS XII APEX

ASUS Z490 ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME

ASUS Z490 ROG MAXIMUS XII FORMULA

ASUS Z490 ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO

Intel Core i7-10700K Pre-Binned CPU SKUs and Statistics

Moving on to the Core i7-10700K, we get three SKUs starting with the $429.99 US variant which for a $50 US premium gets you a 4.9 GHz guaranteed overclock on all 8 cores and 5.0 GHz on 4-cores with a voltage of 1.35V and power limits at 210W. The Core i7-10700K retail chip ships with an all-core boost clock of 4.7 GHz and a single-core boost of 5.0 GHz which makes this $50 US premium offer quite nice for the added performance.

For a $80 US premium of $469.99 US, you get 5.0 GHz guaranteed clocks on all 8 cores and 5.1 GHz for 4 cores with a voltage supply of 1.375V and power limits increased to 220W. The last SKU is the $559.99 US variant which is a $170 US premium over the reference MSRP but gets you a overclock of 5.1 GHz for all 8 cores and 5.2 GHz for 4 cores at 1.400V with power limits raised to 240W. These CPUs can also be bought in delidded flavors but you will have to pay the same $50 US extra to get it done.

In terms of binning statistics, all retail chips can reach the clock speeds of the $429.99 US variant while the top 68% can hit the speeds of the 5.0 GHz bin. The 5.1 GHz bin is very rare and can only be achieved by top 20% chips. Following are the motherboards that are validated to hit the said clock speeds on Intel's Core i7-10700K CPU:

ASUS Z490 PRIME Z490-A

ASUS Z490 ProArt Z490-CREATOR 10G

ASUS Z490 ROG MAXIMUS XII APEX

ASUS Z490 ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME

ASUS Z490 ROG MAXIMUS XII FORMULA

ASUS Z490 ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO

ASUS Z490 ROG STRIX Z490-A

ASUS Z490 ROG STRIX Z490-E

ASUS Z490 ROG STRIX Z490-F

ASUS Z490 ROG STRIX Z490-G

ASUS Z490 ROG STRIX Z490-H

Intel 10th Gen Pre-Binned CPUs at Silicon Lottery

SKU Name Cores / Threads Boost Clock (All-Core) Boost Clock (Remaining Cores) Power Limits (PL1 / PL2) Voltages Price Pre-Binning Stats Availability Status Intel Core i9-10900K @ 5.1 GHz 10/20 5.1 GHz (10 Cores) 5.2 GHz (6 Cores)

5.3 GHz (3 Cores) 250W/250W 1.375V $949.99 US 24% Retail Chips Out of Stock (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i9-10900K @ 5.0 GHz 10/20 5.0 GHz (10 Cores) 5.1 GHz (6 Cores)

5.2 GHz (3 Cores) 230W/230W 1.350V $679.99 US 73% Retail Chips Out of Stock (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i9-10900K @ 4.9 GHz 10/20 4.9 GHz (10 Cores) 5.0 GHz (6 Cores)

5.1 GHz (3 Cores) 220W/220W 1.325V $589.99 US 100% Retail Chips Out of Stock (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i7-10700K @ 4.9 GHz 8/16 4.9 GHz (8 Cores) 5.0 GHz (4 Cores) 210W/210W 1.350V $429.99 US 100% Retail Chips Available (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i7-10700K @ 5.0 GHz 8/16 5.0 GHz (8 Cores) 5.1 GHz (4 Cores) 220W/220W 1.375V $469.99 US 68% Retail Chips Available (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i7-10700K @ 5.1 GHz 8/16 5.1 GHz (8 Cores) 5.2 GHz (4 Cores) 240W/240W 1.400V $559.99 US 20% Retail Chips Available (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 19th July

The Intel Core i5-10600K is also suggested to hit silicon lottery soon with an estimated arrival of 19th July. Once again, the pre-binned CPUs are for users who want a guaranteed overclocks and clock speeds on their unlocked parts as you can see that just a quarter of the chips can achieve overclock beyond 5.0 GHz. Regardless, a 100-200 MHz difference in clock speeds won't yield any major gains for the general audience but for enthusiasts, these chips are pure gold to play around with.