Intel Core i7-1165G7 10nm CPU Benchmarked, Up To 20% Faster Than AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800U 7nm CPU in Single-Threaded Workloads

Intel's Core i7-1165G7 10nm CPU which is part of the Tiger Lake 11th Gen Core family has been benchmarked once again and this time, we see a massive single-threaded performance increase not only over its predecessor but also compared to AMD's fastest Ryzen 4000 Renoir U-series chip.

Intel 10nm vs AMD 7nm - Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake Destroy's AMD's Ryzen 7 4800U Renoir In Single-Threaded Workloads

Intel's Tiger Lake CPUs will be featuring the company's next-generation Willow Cove cores which are expected to deliver key performance gains and improvements to the overall cache hierarchy. The CPUs will also be fabricated on an advanced 10nm+ process node which will go up against the TSMC 7nm node which AMD has utilized for its own Ryzen 4000 Renoir family of processors. The main competition for the 10nm Tiger Lake-U family is AMD's Ryzen 4000 U-series which launched back in April 2020.

We have already seen some impressive performance numbers for the Core i7-1165G7 which isn't even the flagship chip within the Tiger Lake-U family. That title goes to the Core i7-1185G7 which we've yet to see in action in the same level of benchmarks as the Core i7-1165G7. With that said, let's take a look at the latest benchmarks which have been posted by TUM_APISAK.

The Intel Core i7-1165G7 features four cores, 8 threads that are clocked at a base frequency of 2.8 GHz, and a boost frequency of 4.7 GHz. The CPU features 12 MB of L3 and 5 MB of L2 cache. The CPU is accompanied by the Intel Xe graphics engine and offers up to 2X the performance increase over Gen 11 graphics chips.

Intel Tiger Lake vs AMD Renoir Mobility CPU Comparisons:

CPU Family Name Intel Tiger Lake-U AMD Renoir U-Series Family Branding Intel 11th Gen Core (U-series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (U-Series) Process Node 10nm 7nm CPU Core Architecture Willow Cove Zen 2 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 4/8 8/16 Max CPU Clocks TBD (Core i7-1185G7) 4.2 GHz (Ryzen 7 4800U) GPU Core Architecture Xe Graphics Engine Vega Enhanced 7nm Max GPU Cores 96 EUs (768 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBD 1750 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 15W (12W-28W) 15W (10W-25W) Launch Mid 2020 March 2020

The CPU was featured in a Lenovo laptop which features a very slim design so don't expect the best cooling capabilities on this specific model (82CU). When it comes to raw performance numbers, the Core i7-1165G7 scored up to 6737 points in the single-core and 23414 points in the multi-core tests within Geekbench 4. For comparison, the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U which is an 8 core & 16 thread CPU, featured inside a similar Lenovo notebook (82DM) scores up to 5584 points in single-core & 27538 points in multi-core tests.

Intel Core i7-1165G7 10nm CPU vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 7nm CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Summing up the performance metrics, the Intel Core i7-1165G7 has a lead of up to 20% in single-core performance tests while featuring a 10% clock speed advantage over the Ryzen 7 4800U (4.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz). In multi-core tests, the Ryzen 7 4800U is 17% faster but that is despite the AMD chip having twice the number of cores and threads.

The lead is even smaller than what we have seen previously in the 3DMark Time Spy benchmarks. Those benchmarks showed the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U leading by up to 34% while the Core i7-1165G7 managed to score on par with the Ryzen 7 4700U mostly due to the non-SMT configuration of the specific Renoir chip. Compared to the Core i7-1065G7 'Ice Lake' CPU inside a Lenovo laptop, the i7-1165G7 is about 17% faster in single-threaded and up to 26% faster in multi-threaded workloads which is an impressive performance jump on the same yet enhanced node.

Intel Core i5-1135G7 10nm CPU vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 7nm CPU Performance Benchmarks:





Even the Intel Core i5-1135G7 which is spotted by Momomo_US shows some impressive numbers with single-core scores of up to 6046 and multi-core scores of up to 21469 despite a lower 2.4 GHz base clock. It's direct competition, the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8 cores and 8 threads (4 cores & 8 threads on 1135G7) scores 4914 points in single-core and up to 23503 points in multi-core tests.





It shows 23% lead in the single-core scores while the Ryzen leads with a 10% higher multi-core score but that's mainly due to the 50% more cores on the AMD chip. The Ryzen 5 4500U scores even less with 4756 points in single-core and 19223 points in multi-core. The Core i5-1135G7 leads in both single and multi-core tests against the Ryzen 5 chip.

Intel Tiger Lake processors are expected to arrive in a few months and will feature some new changes to the architecture. First up, they will have the new Willow Cove cores replacing Sunny Cove cores which are currently featured on Ice Lake processors. Along with the new cores, we will get cache redesigns as stated above, new transistor-level optimizations, and enhanced security features. Intel will also be featuring their Xe-LP GPUs on Tiger Lake chips which would deliver a 2x increase in perf over the Gen 11 GPU featured currently on Ice Lake chips.

That and coupled with the Xe GPU architecture, the 10nm+ node should also deliver increased clocks compared to the first iteration of the 10nm+ architecture featured on Ice Lake chips. The 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs would tackle AMD's 7nm Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' family in mid of 2020.