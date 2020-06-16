Surface Laptop 4 Will Probably Ship With An 8-Core AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

First making its debut in Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3, AMD's Ryzen 7 3780U and Ryzen 5 3580U Microsoft Surface Edition processors brought four cores and eight threads to the table, but a recent leak suggests the Surface Laptop 4 will receive an upgrade to eight cores and sixteen threads thanks to AMD's Ryzen 7 4800U.

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 3DMark Entry Spotted In An Unknown Microsoft Device

Notorious hardware leaker APISAK recently spotted a 3DMark entry for the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U, and in doing so, a bit of information in terms of the potential machine containing this processor was leaked. The 3DMark entry lists the vendor of the device as Microsoft, which leads to speculation as to whether or not the Ryzen 7 4800U may appear in the Surface Laptop 4, or if the device tested is a separate entity. Considering Microsoft made the move to Ryzen with the Surface Laptop 3 with great success, chances are that Microsoft will move forward with its partnership with AMD for the next generation.

Despite the 3DMark entry, it's possible Microsoft could follow a similar route for the Surface Laptop 4 as it did with the Surface Laptop 3 by releasing the new models with Surface-exclusive hardware. The Surface Laptop 3 was released with a more powerful, modified variant of the Ryzen 7 3700U, dubbed as the Ryzen 7 3780U Microsoft Surface Edition. Both mobility chips are identical with the exception of the 'Surface Edition' chip having an additional Vega compute unit for a total of eleven compared the the 3700U's ten compute units.

Ryzen 7 3700U/3780U Microsoft Surface Edition Specifications

Cores: 4

Threads: 8

Base Clock: 2.3 GHz

Boost Clock: 4.0 GHz

GPU Compute Units - 3780U: 11

GPU Compute Units - 3700U: 10

GPU Clock: 1400 MHz

GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET

Ryzen 7 4800U/4880U Microsoft Surface Edition Specifications

Cores: 8

Threads: 16

Base Clock: 1.8 GHz

Boost Clock: 4.2 GHz

GPU Compute Units - 4880U: 9

GPU Compute Units - 4800U: 8

GPU Clock: 1750 MHz

TSMC 7nm FinFET

If the Surface Laptop 4 does end up being powered by the Ryzen 7 4800U, we're looking at both cores and threads receiving double the number of its predecessor, as well as the move to AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture and TSMC's 7nm manufacturing process. The Vega iGPU, will receive a few benefits from higher clocked system RAM, and with the Ryzen 7 4800U, the memory controller is rated for a maximum of either DDR4-3200 or LPDDR4-4266, a vast improvement of the Ryzen 7 3780's DDR4-2400.

Eight cores in a laptop is certainly nothing to scoff at, and with AMD's formula, the Surface Laptop 4 will undoubtedly receive an increase in performance along with efficiency improvements to increase battery life and lower thermals. Of course, the 4800U would be a nice processor to power the new Surface Laptop, but another Surface-exclusive processor similar to last generation is much welcome. Just for comparison's sake, and to avoid ruling the possibility out completely, we'll call this hypothetical chip the Ryzen 7 4880U Microsoft Surface Edition.