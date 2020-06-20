The latest 10nm Intel Tiger Lake CPU benchmarks have leaked out which once again show the quad core, Core i7-1165G7, performing on par with AMD's 8 Core Ryzen 7 4700U 'Renoir' APU. Earlier, we got to see the test results in 3DMark 11 which showed similar performance gains but several of our readers reported that since the 3DMark 11 benchmark is quite old, it doesn't scale well with greater than 4 core chips. So the latest benchmark in 3DMark Time Spy has been leaked by Rogame which shows similar CPU performance but even better graphics performance.

Intel Core i7-1165G7 '10nm Tiger Lake' 4 Core 28W CPU On Par With AMD Ryzen 7 4700U '7nm Renoir' 8 Core 25W APU in 3DMark Time Spy

The Intel Core i7-1165G7 is the second fastest Tiger Lake-U chip which falls right below the Core i7-1185G7. The processor features four cores, 8 threads which are clocked at a base frequency of 2.8 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.7 GHz. The CPU is accompanied by the Intel Xe graphics engine and offers up to 2X the performance increase over Gen 11 graphics chips.

In terms of performance, the CPU was compared with the Ryzen 7 4700U which is also the second fastest AMD Renoir Ryzen 4000 CPU and falls right below the Ryzen 7 4800U. Both CPUs have been tested with their max TDP configurations of 28W (Tiger Lake) and 25W (Renoir). The Core i7-1165G7 additionally featured LPDDR4x 4266 MHz memory which is going to be a standard implementation on most if not all Tiger Lake based laptops.

So looking at the numbers, the Intel Core i7-1165G7 scores 5304 points in the CPU benchmark that is on par with the 5302 points of the Ryzen 7 4700U. In graphics, the Tiger Lake chip overwhelms its competitor with a lead of almost 35%. When compared to the Ryzen 7 4800U, the Intel chip is still seen leading the graphics tests by up to 20% but due to double the threads of the Ryzen 7 4700U, the Renoir flagship takes a lead of 34% at 25W.

It will be interesting to see how much of lead Ryzen 7 4800U can sustain against the faster Core i7-1185G7 but it's still impressive to see Intel tackling AMD with halve the core count while providing up to 20-30% GPU side gains.

Intel Tiger Lake vs AMD Renoir Mobility CPU Comparisons:

CPU Family Name Intel Tiger Lake-U AMD Renoir U-Series Family Branding Intel 11th Gen Core (U-series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (U-Series) Process Node 10nm 7nm CPU Core Architecture Willow Cove Zen 2 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 4/8 8/16 Max CPU Clocks TBD (Core i7-1185G7) 4.2 GHz (Ryzen 7 4800U) GPU Core Architecture Xe Graphics Engine Vega Enhanced 7nm Max GPU Cores 96 EUs (768 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBD 1750 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 15W (12W-28W) 15W (10W-25W) Launch Mid 2020 March 2020

An engineering sample of the Tiger Lake CPU was recently demoed in Battlefield V at 1080p (High Settings) and delivered an average 30 FPS. The platform was using early drivers and software but we got to see a brief but impressive presentation of graphics performance from the Xe architecture on mobility platform. Editor of HardwareLuxx, Andreas Schilling, provided some GPU performance comparison of older Gen 9.5 and Gen 11 GPUs from Intel versus the Xe GPU in the same scene with the same testings.

And I have some performance data to share: Unknown Tiger Lake (Gen12-Graphics): 30 FPS

Core i7-1065G7 (Ice Lake, Gen11-Graphics, 25 W): 13,3 FPS

Core i7-10710U (Comet Lake, Gen9.5-Graphics, 25 W): 7,4 FPS Same settings (1080p, High): https://t.co/zqcWLAoHap — Andreas Schilling (@aschilling) June 18, 2020

His findings revealed that the Core i7-1165G7 is more than twice as fast as the Core i7-1065G7 and four times faster than the Core i7-10710U which features the older Gen 9.5 graphics chip from the Skylake era. These are definitely some impressive results for an early preview of the Xe GPU & the upcoming Tiger Lake chips.

Intel Tiger Lake processors are expected to arrive in a few months and will feature some new changes to the architecture. First up, they will have the new Willow Cove cores replacing Sunny Cove cores which are currently featured on Ice Lake processors. Along with the new cores, we will get cache redesigns as stated above, new transistor-level optimizations, and enhanced security features. Intel will also be featuring their Xe-LP GPUs on Tiger Lake chips which would deliver a 2x increase in perf over the Gen 11 GPU featured currently on Ice Lake chips.

That and coupled with the Xe GPU architecture, the 10nm+ node should also deliver increased clocks compared to the first iteration of the 10nm+ architecture featured on Ice Lake chips. The 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs would tackle AMD's 7nm Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' family in mid of 2020.