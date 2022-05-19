Insomniac’s Wolverine for PS5 Receives Former Writer on Star Wars Squadrons, Battlefront II, Spec Ops: The Line as Narrative Director

Walt Williams, former writer and narrative designer on Star Wars: Battlefront II, Squadrons, and Spec Ops: The Line, has been appointed as Narrative Director on the upcoming Wolverine for PS5.

The writer announced the news through Twitter just now. “I’m too old and tired to figure out how to do a bio change video, but this happened today so that’s fun”, he wrote in a new Tweet, accompanied by an image highlighting his new position.

I’m too old and tired to figure out how to do a bio change video, but this happened today so that’s fun. pic.twitter.com/9ydrZoXm6Y — Walt Williams (@waltdwilliams) May 19, 2022

Prior to his work on Insomniac Games’ upcoming new Marvel installment for Sony’s console, Williams served as writer for numerous high profile games, including the ones mentioned above as well as The Darkness II, and Mafia II.

Wolverine was officially announced back in September of last year during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase. The game will be a standalone title in the vein of Insomniac’s recent Spider-Man entries and is being directed by both Cameron Christian and Brian Horton. According to Horton, the game will be a fully-sized title with a mature tone. We’ve included some screenshots of the game down below alongside a short description.



Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game we’re extremely proud of at Insomniac. In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit. Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.

The release date for Wolverine on PS5 has yet to be announced.