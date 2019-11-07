Insane Discount on Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air and Mi Notebook Ruby for a Limited Time

If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, today we have one of the best ones from Xiaomi. That's right, for all your needs, we have the perfect notebooks for you whether you're looking for professional or educational purposes. We have the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air and Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ruby in two configurations so choose the one that best fits your needs.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air And Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ruby in Two Configuration Models Available at a Discount

Also, before we share more details on the laptops, take note that the prices are down for only a limited period of time. Henceforth, it would be vital for you to order the one that you want ahead of the discount's expiration. Now, let's get down to the list.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air

If you're a student and want something that is just the right size to fit in your backpack then get the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air. It features a 12.5-inch HD display with minimal bezels and a great design. It's thin and light, making it quite portable compared to other laptops which are twice its price. As for the internals, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air features an Intel Core m3 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The processor is more than capable and can handle anything you throw at it like a champ.

If you're up for it, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is available at a 36 percent off, making the price come down to just $599.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ruby

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ruby is available in two configurations, which we will talk about later on. The design of the laptop is sleek and elegant and the big 15.6-inch display is best for professional use. The build quality is solid and overall the package is quite appealing considering both of these options feature i-series processors.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ruby with a Core-i3 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage in White is available at a 42 percent discount, priced at $559.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ruby with a Core-i5 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage in Dark Gray is available at a 41 percent discount, priced at just $621.47. Head over to this link to get it.

This is all for our list of discount on laptops for now, but there will be more deals since the holiday season is upon us. So be sure stick around. Also, take advantage of the discount before the prices revert back to their original model. In addition, check out our massive discount on the latest and greatest Xiaomi Mi Note 10.

Which notebook are you looking to get out of the bunch? Let us know in the comments.