Xiaomi has today announced its 108-megapixel Mi Note 10 that uses an image sensor the company has co-developed with Samsung. The official unveiling happened in Spain and the product will likely also be sold elsewhere in Europe and the UK. There is currently no information about US availability.

Mi Note 10 introduces world's first 108-megapixel primary camera. But that's not it. Here is a quick look at the specifications that this phone is packing:

FIVE cameras (!!): 108-megapixel f/1.69 wide, 12-megapixel f/2 2x telephoto, 5-megapixel f/2 5x telephoto, 20-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro

32-megapixel selfie camera

6.47-inch curved OLED screen (integrated fingerprint sensor)

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor

5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charger included (goes from 0 to full in 65 minutes)

6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

USB-C and headphone jack

Are you getting this latest Xiaomi creation? If nothing else, we are certainly looking forward to testing that camera!