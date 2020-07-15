Indonesian Telecom Certification Confirms Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (SM-N985F) Moniker

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on August 5th in which the company is set to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series. We're expecting three Note-branded devices at the event - the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Previously we have seen the device leaked in all of its glory but details on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra remains scarce.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Went Through Indonesian Telecom Certification, Confirming SM-N985F Model Number

There also seems to be a bit of confusion regarding the devices' model numbers. Reported by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra passed through certification on Indonesian Telecom. The certification reveals a lot of details pertaining to the Note 20 Ultra. The certification mentions a smartphone with model number SM-N985F. The model number was previously reported to be associated with the Galaxy Note 20 Plus.

Galaxy Note 20 Will Support Dynamic Refresh Rate Switching, but 120Hz Option Won’t Be Supported at QHD+ Resolution

Now, the certification clearly states that the model number SM-N985F is the retail name of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This clears the past confusion if the model number was associated with the Plus variant of the series. We also heard today that Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 will support dynamic refresh rate switching. Moreover, it is speculated that Samsung will potentially stick to the Snapdragon 865 Plus in its home market.

Over the past few weeks, media publications have been mentioning the high-end Galaxy Note smartphone with both the 'Plus' and 'Ultra' monikers. This time around, the later gets more traction and it is possible that we may not see the Plus variant. However, we're not too sure about it since the final word rests with Samsung.

We are expecting significant changes on the Galaxy Note series this year which includes a 108MP main shooter, a periscope lens with 50x hybrid zoom, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a ToF sensor. While nothing can be said for certain for now, we await August 5 for the device's to be officially unveiled.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comments.