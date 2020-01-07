Incipio Announces New Eco-Friendly ‘Organicore’ Cases for iPhone 11 Pro

Incipio has introduced a new eco-friendly lineup of iPhone cases. The cases are available for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, so if you're out looking to get a new one, you can get your hands on it. Incipio is one of the most popular third-party accessory makers. Let's dive in to see some more details on the eco-friendly cases for the iPhone and how can you get one for yourself if you're interested.

Incipio's new Eco-Friendly Cases are Recyclable, Supports Wireless Charging, and Durable

As we have mentioned earlier, Incipio has launched a brand new lineup of eco-friendly cases for smartphones. Incipio's entry into the market is new but it will bring more options for the end-user. The eco-friendly phone cases are made from a plant-based material called "Organicore".

According to the original report, it is anticipated to “break down in as little as six months in an industrial compost setting”. Take note that the compost locations are hard to pinpoint. In addition, compostable plastic alternatives can break down if they are sent into an approved facility.

Furthermore, the eco-friendly phone cases from Incipio make use of water-based ink. What's more, is that the new cases are completely recyclable and supports wireless charging. If you're worried about durability, the eco-friendly Organicore cases can endure drops from up to six feet.

If you're looking to get your hands on the new phone cases, they are available starting today from Incipio's website. As for price, it will cost you $39.99 available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. You have the option available to get the case in green, gray, stone, deep pine. oatmeal beige, and black. Incipio will add more smartphones and tablets to the mix in the near future along with cases for AirPods.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stick around. Are you looking to get the Incipio eco-friendly cases for your iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro? Let us know in the comments.