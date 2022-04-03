In-Display Face ID Rumored Again to Arrive With the iPhone 16 in 2024

With the launch of the iPhone 13 series, Apple made the notch 20 percent smaller than previous models. While it is a tad taller, the company does not plan to stick around with it for a long time. This year, we are expecting the iPhone 14 Pro models to feature a pill-shaped and circular cutout for Face ID components and the front-facing camera. However, the in-display Face ID might not make it to the iPhone until 2024. Scroll down to read more details on the in-display Face ID technology coming with the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 To Come With In-Display Face ID in 2024, Suggests Prominent Analyst

Face ID could move under the display in the coming years. We have recently heard that Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models will rock dual cutouts for Face ID components and the camera. This means that the company will stick to its design for a couple of years before it sees fit to move on to the next jump. With that said, Ming-Chi Kuo has offered the same prediction as Ross Young, suggesting that in-display could arrive with iPhone 16 in 2024.

My prediction is the same - under-display Face ID coming in 2024 (iPhone 16), and this time schedule is less of a technical issue and more of a marketing purpose. https://t.co/yK17YkQEEX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 2, 2022

As for the suggested timeframe, Kuo also mentioned that "this time schedule is less of a technical issue and more of a marketing purpose." What this means is that Apple will stick to its pill-shaped and hole-punch design for at least two years before moving to the in-display Face ID on the iPhone 16. While the dual cutout design is only expected on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Ross Young previously stated that all iPhone 15 models will feature a pill-shaped and circular cutout. Ming-Chi Kuo also recently suggested that Apple is testing a 9-inch foldable device, but the foldable iPhone will launch in 2025 at the earliest.

Initially, Kuo teased that the in-display camera system was rumored to arrive with the iPhone 15. However, it seems Apple will take its time to perfect the technology before handing it over to the public. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. What are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comments.