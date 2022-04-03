Apple is Testing a 9-Inch Foldable Device, But a Foldable iPhone Might Not Launch Until 2025

Samsung is well ahead in its race to perfect a foldable smartphone. The company has released several models of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip with upgrades to the foldable display technology as well as perfecting the hinge. However, Apple seems to be taking its sweet time launching a foldable device. According to the latest information from a prominent analyst, Apple is testing a foldable device with a 9-inch display. However, the foldable iPhone launch is rumored for 2025. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Foldable iPhone is Unlikely to Launch Until 2025, Currently Testing a Medium-Sized 9-Inch Foldable Device

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter, stating that Apple is "actively testing" a foldable device with a 9-inch foldable OLED display. The pixel density of the device rests between the iPhone and the iPad. The prototype is reportedly being used internally to test the technologies associated with a device. However, the features or specifications might not be part of the final product. Kuo also stated that Apple's foldable iPhone will potentially launch in 2025.

I expected Apple to launch a foldable iPhone as soon as 2024 in my reports last year, but now it's clear this prediction needs to be revised. I predict Apple may launch its first foldable product in 2025 at the earliest, which may be a foldable iPad or a hybrid of iPad & iPhone. https://t.co/HGIDPFvdar — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 1, 2022

The analyst also coins that Apple is initially working on a medium-sized foldable device which will be followed by devices with a larger display. Ultimately, the design will expand to smaller devices, such as the iPhone. Last year, the analyst predicted that Apple might launch its first foldable device in 2024. However, with the latest revelations, Kuo has revised the timeframe to 2025 at the earliest. He stated that Apple's first foldable device could be a hybrid between the iPhone and the iPad. Moreover, the company can also launch a foldable iPad.

Take note that the final word rests with Apple and no concrete details are available related to a foldable iPhone or iPad at this point. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your predictions with us in the comments section below.