iPhone 14 Pro Display Schematic Shows How Big The Pill and Circular Cutouts Will be

Apple will launch its 2022 flagship iPhones later this year and we are expecting major changes. We have previously heard that all iPhone 14 models will feature a hole-punch display along with a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID. Now, an alleged image of the display schematics has appeared online that aims to give us a comparatively clearer look at how big the hole-punch and pill-shaped cutout will be on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Alleged iPhone 14 Pro Display Schematics Reveal The True Size of the Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutout

The image appeared on the Chinese social media website Weibo that aims to show the iPhone 14 Pro's potential display schematics. The display schematic shows how big the pill-shaped and circular cutouts will be on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models. What this means is that the iPhone 14 models will ditch the notch in favor of the hole-punch display. It was previously reported that only the 'Pro' models of the iPhone 14 will house the new approach while the standard models will stick to the notch. You can check out the image embedded below for more details on the size of cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple’s Entire iPhone 15 Lineup Launching in 2023 Will Completely Ditch the Notch, Opting for a Punch-Hole Design Instead

The alleged display schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro suggests that both cutouts, circular and pill-shaped, will be bigger than what was previously reported. Display analyst Ross Young shared on Twitter that all iPhone 15 models will ditch the notch. Moreover, he also mentioned that the pill-shaped and circular cutouts will get smaller. What this means is that the iPhone 14 Pro models could potentially come with slightly bigger cutouts while the standard models stick to the notch.

In addition to this, it seems that 2023 iPhone models will not feature in-display Face ID components for TrueDepth sensors. However, Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Face ID and camera will move under the display in 2023 with no cutouts. Take note that it is still months before Apple announces the iPhone 14 lineup and a lot could change. Henceforth, we would advise you to take the news with a pinch of salt.

Apple is expected to launch four models of the iPhone 14 - iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display, iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display, iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. What this means is that the iPhone 13 mini is the last 'mini' branded iPhone from Apple. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.