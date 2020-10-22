Immortals: Fenyx Rising Playable Demo Now Live on Google Stadia

Immortals: Fenyx Rising seems to be the star of the day. After an embargo drop, you can now check our hands-on preview penned by Dave alongside thirty minutes of brand new gameplay footage.

Once you're done with that, though, you can simply play it yourself via Google Stadia. The demo is available now through this link; you'll just need to log in with your existing Gmail account in order to play. Immortals: Fenyx Rising will remain playable for a week, until October 29th.

Humankind Gets a Release Date, is Coming to Stadia and You Can Try it Now

That's not all Google had to announce today, anyway. The following titles have been revealed, too.

Young Souls (First on Stadia; Available in 2021) Young Souls. Created by 1P2P, Young Souls draws you in with its distinct art direction but keeps you playing via a deeply narrative-driven RPG beat-em-up that features clever crossover mechanics. Young Souls features precise gameplay mechanics wrapped inside a profound story with unforgettable characters and intense combat.

Phoenix Point (Available Q1 2021) Phoenix Point puts the player in the midst of a desperate fight to take back the earth from a mutating, alien menace. Featuring turn-based, tactical combat and resource management on a global scale, Phoenix Point offers endless replayability and a brutal challenge.



We reviewed Phoenix Point on PC a little less than a year ago when Chris rated the game 7.5 out of 10.