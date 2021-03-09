iMac Pro Was Temporarily Listed as ‘Currently Unavailable in Both the U.S. And Canada

Apple’s iMac Pro has been in the news recently and not for the right reasons. Previously, the company confirmed that the workstation ‘all in one’ will no longer be sold after stock runs out, suggesting that Apple has something better in the pipeline. For a brief moment, it was assumed that the iMac Pro was finally discontinued because the product was listed as ‘Currently Unavailable’ in both the U.S. and Canada.

The iMac Pro Is Available to Buy on the Apple Store but No One Knows for How Long

According to the iMac Pro buy page that MacRumors spotted on Apple’s online store, the company’s most powerful workstation ‘all in one’ was temporarily unavailable to purchase. This would have been a sure sign that the product would no longer be available to purchase, but it looks like the iMac Pro linger on, as the stock has been replenished once more, but for how long? That is something we do not have the answer to right now.

The term ‘Currently Unavailable’ can also be seen on websites like Amazon, and it can mean that a product can sometimes get restocked in the future. This little tidbit means that the iMac Pro may not be sold out for quite a while, at least until the new Apple Silicon iMac models are there, but that is our guess. Apple already sells a 2020 27-inch 5K iMac, and Apple recommends either purchasing this machine or the Mac Pro.

That is because the iMac Pro does not provide a whole lot of configuration options for the buyer. In fact, the only version available to customers is the base version, which costs $4,999 and provides the following specifications.

27-inch Retina 5K 5120-by-2880 P3 display

3.0GHz 10-core Intel Xeon W processor (Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz)

32GB 2666MHz ECC memory, configurable up to 256GB

1TB SSD storage

Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB HBM2 memory

10Gb Ethernet

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

While that is decent hardware and will likely last you for some time, we recommend exercising some patience and waiting for the Apple Silicon iMac models. If we are lucky, these new machines will be a part of Apple’s March 23 announcements, or at the very least, be available in October later this year.

