iiyama Announces The ProLite XUB2492HSN-B1 USB C Monitor

iiyama announces the ProLite XUB2492HSN-B1 monitor featuring an integrated USB-C dock while featuring a 24" Screen Size. The ultra-slim design makes this monitor perfect for any new home office or a secondary monitor for any gaming setup. This monitor also features an integrated USB-C dock offering up to 65-watt power delivery, allowing laptop users to charge the laptop while still connected to the display.

The ProLite XUB2492HSN-B1 features a 24" screen size and a maximum refresh rate of 75 Hz, which is ideal for consuming content or having an application open ready for viewing at a moment's notice. While the 75 Hz refresh rate may turn away some gamers, the higher than 75 Hz refresh rate may entice budget build gamers.

For connectivity, this monitor features two different video inputs and one video output. The video inputs are an HDMI port and a single DisplayPort; both support 1920 x 1080 with a maximum 75 Hz refresh rate. One interesting feature is the one video output, a DisplayPort, allowing for easy daisy-chaining monitors. This monitor also features a typical brightness of 250 cd/m² while having a response time of 4 ms.

This monitor also features an integrated USB-C dock that offers two different USB 3.0 ports allowing for an easy connection for both a keyboard and mouse.

This monitor's design features an incredibly slim border but features a black design for a majority of the monitor. This thin border makes this monitor ideal for a home office as it has a professional design.

The ProLite XUB2792HSN features an included stand that allows for tilt, swivel, and even height adjustment. This included stand features either 22° up or 5° down from tilt while still offering up to 130 mm in height adjustments. This stand also features 90° left or right adjustment, which allows for easy viewing thanks to both the stand and the IPS panel, which powers this display.

The ProLite XUB2492HSN is the first monitor in the 92N series that features an integrated USB-C dock. This monitor is stated to be available in March of 2021; iiyama has yet to announce the ProLite XUB2492HSN monitor pricing.