Plugable has announced its TBT3-UDC1 Docking Station, which features support for both a Thunderbolt 3 connection or a USB-Type C connection. This versatile dock is perfect for a home office, easily allowing different models of laptops to connect and reap the benefits from this device. Currently, on the Amazon webpage, there is no price listed, but this device is listed on Walmart and priced at $179.99.

The TBT3-UDC1 Docking station is currently listed on both Amazon's and Walmart's website, but now, only Walmart has listed a price for this docking station

The TBT3-UDC1 Docking station is an ideal device for a home office, and the clean brushed aluminum design will allow this device to easily fit into any desktop setup regardless if that setup makes use of a Macbook or a Windows machine. This drive is designed to place in the horizontal orientation allows this device to easily be placed beneath a monitor, thus taking up little-to-no desktop space.

When this device is connected through a Thunderbolt 3 connection, this device can support up to two 4K monitors with a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz, alongside the three USB 3.0 Ports, two USB Type-C Ports and a single ethernet port. This allows this device to easily add two monitors alongside the daisy-chaining of USB Type-C devices.

When this device is connected through a USB Type-C port, most of the ports remain unchanged. Except for the two DisplayPort, Instead of being able to support up to a 4K resolution, they are only able to support a 1080 resolution.

This device does require additional power to be able to charge the connected device, and this port is located at the end of the TBT3-UDC1 docking station. When connected, this device allows supporting up to 60-watts of Power Delivery. This allows the docking station to charge the connected laptop, which makes this docking station perfect for a single cord setup.

The TBT3-UDC1 may not be available on Amazon but is shown to be available on Walmart's website and is priced at $179.00. This device does come backed with Plugable's 2-Year limited warranty and is supported by a Seattle-based email support team.