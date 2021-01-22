Philips Releases the 288E2UAE Monitor Offering a 4K Resolution

Philips has announced the 288E2UAE monitor, which features a 4K resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. This monitor features a 28" screen size with a typical response time of 4 ms, Grey to Grey. This monitor utilizes either a DisplayPort or HDMI video connection with an included USB hub. This monitor is expected to have a retail price of $300.

The Philips 288E2UAE monitor offers some incredible features, including an EasySelect menu, integrated cable management, and LowBlue mode. These features allow users to use the monitor with little to no eye strain continuously, and these features complement the Flicker-free technology and SmartImage game mode incredibly well. The LowBlue mode reduces the amount of blue light emitted by this monitor, which can substantially reduce the amount of eye strain experienced by users.

This monitor features integrated cable management, which allows for a much cleaner desk and monitors setup. This monitor utilizes the EasySelect menu toggle key allowing for efficient and easy menu navigation. This toggle key is discretely placed on the back of the monitor, and this ensures that the user can easily get to the toggle key if then need to change nearly any setting for the monitor.

The Philips 288E2UAE monitor has a resolution of 4K, or 3,840 x 2,160. This higher resolution allows for much more screen space and easier multitasking. This monitor covers 119% of the sRGB color gamut and 106.9% of the NTSC color gamut. This wide color gamut support ensures that any image displayed on the screen looks fantastic. This monitor features a 28" screen size ensuring that this monitor will fit into nearly any professional set up while still providing a large screen for multitasking and productivity work.

This monitor features HDMI or DisplayPort video connections, allowing for widespread compatibility with various devices ranging from PCs to consoles. This monitor features a USB that features four USB alongside these video connections, ports allowing users to connect a keyboard, mouse easily, and other peripherals through these USB ports.

The Philips 288E2UAE monitor will have an expected price tag of $300, with little-to-no information regarding when this monitor will be available in the United States.