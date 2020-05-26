IGN Summer of Gaming Schedule Promises Many Reveals, Mafia: DE, Wasteland 3 Gameplay, More

Following the cancellation of E3, Gamescom, and most of the other major industry events due to COVID-19, IGN announced their “Summer of Gaming,” a series of digital events and reveals (including the first-ever IGN Expo) to be held throughout the month of June. Well, now IGN has revealed their full Summer of Gaming schedule, and it’s packed full with reveals, gameplay demos, and a whole lot more.

IGN is promising to announce at least seven new titles, including stuff from Funcom and Merge Games. As for trailers and gameplay, expect fresh looks at Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Wasteland 3, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Humankind, Total War Saga: Troy, Destroy All Humans!, Observer: System Redux, and more. You can check out the full schedule in the gallery below (click on the images for full resolution).

THQ Nordic Parent Company Has 118 Games in Development, 69 Are Still to be Announced







In case you don’t want to squint at the above images, here are all of IGN’s upcoming exclusive announcements. IGN will also be streaming various “partner” digital shows like CD Projekt Red’s “Night City Wire” event and EA Play Live, but I’m not listing those here.

June 4 Summer of Gaming Kick-Off June 5 Reveals: Unannounced Game (Funcom / The Outsiders) - Exclusive Unannounced Gameplay Reveal with The Outsiders' David Goldfarb

Unannounced Game (Merge Games) - Exclusive Game Reveal

Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer Trailers: Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Nacon) – Earthblood Exclusive Cinematic Trailer Gameplay: Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games) - Exclusive Trailer Debut, Exclusive Gameplay

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry) - Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere

Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team) - Exclusive Next-Gen Deep Dive

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Soleil Games) - Exclusive Gameplay First Look

Spellbreak (Proletariat, Inc) - Exclusive Announcement, Gameplay Interview, and Trailer June 8 Reveals: Unannounced Classic Revival (Merge Games) - Exclusive Game Reveal

Unannounced Game (Fabraz) – Exclusive Game Reveal Trailers: Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios) – Exclusive Announcement and Trailer Reveal

Dual Universe (Novaquark) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal

Pathfinder: Kingmaker (Deep Silver) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal

Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver) - World Exclusive Trailer

XIII (Microids) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer Reveal Previews: Borderlands 3 (Gearbox) - Exclusive “Bounty of Blood” DLC Preview w/ Gearbox Creative Director Matt Cox

The Waylanders (Gato Studio) - Exclusive Trailer and Launch Date Announcement, and Hands-On Impressions Gameplay: Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction) - Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere

Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal, Gameplay, and Interview

Remnant: From the Ashes (Gunfire Games) - Gameplay and Interview with Gunfire Games Special Icons Interview: David Hayter, the original voice of Solid Snake, discusses Metal Gear. June 9 Trailers: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA / ATLUS) - Exclusive Reveal

Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Works) - Exclusive Character Reveal Trailer

Humble Bundle Indies Showcase

Stronghold: Warlords (Firefly Studios) - Exclusive Multiplayer Trailer and Launch Date Announcement Gameplay: Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay and Interview with ROCKFISH Games CEO & Co-Founder Michael Schade

Iron Oath (Humble Bundle) - Exclusive Reveal Trailer and First Gameplay Reveal and Interview

New World (Amazon Game Studios) - Exclusive War PvP Gameplay, Developer Interview

Skater XL (Easy Day Studios) - Exclusive Switch Footage Reveal and Demo

Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer and Gameplay Interview

Total War: Troy (Creative Assembly) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA) - Exclusive Gameplay and Interview Previews: Blue Fire (Graffiti Games/Robi Studios) - Exclusive Preview

Humankind (SEGA) - Exclusive Hands-on Impressions Special Icons Interview: Brian Fargo discusses the founding of Blizzard, and why RPG fans should be looking forward to Wasteland 3. June 11 Gameplay: Humankind (Amplitude Studios) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview

More TBA June 15 Reveals: Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer Trailers: Castlestorm 2 (Zen Studios) - Launch Announcement Trailer

Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal Gameplay: Corepunk (Artificial Core) - Exclusive Gameplay and Interview

Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic) - Gameplay and Interview

Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13) - Worldwide Gameplay Debut w/ Hangar 13 President and CCO Haden Blackman

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) - Exclusive Trailer and Gameplay Interview with Game Director Kenji Anabuki

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) - Rehydrated Exclusive Early Access Livestream

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) - Rehydrated Exclusive Gameplay Interview

Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus (Kasedo Games) - Exclusive Gameplay and Commentary June 18 Gameplay: Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment) - Gameplay and Interview with Series Creator Max Schaefer

Unannounced Developer Interview and Exclusive Gameplay Deep-Dive Special Icons Interviews: Chris Avellone, writer of Fallout New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, discusses the magic ingredients in a great RPG.

John Romero, creator of Doom, and game designer Brenda Romero, discuss RPGs and shooters in 2020. June 24 Reveals: Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer Trailers: Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios) - Exclusive Gameplay Feature Deep Dive

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (Frogwares) - Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look

What do you think? Anything you’re looking forward to seeing? What do you think some of those unannounced reveals will end up being?