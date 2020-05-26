IGN Summer of Gaming Schedule Promises Many Reveals, Mafia: DE, Wasteland 3 Gameplay, More
Following the cancellation of E3, Gamescom, and most of the other major industry events due to COVID-19, IGN announced their “Summer of Gaming,” a series of digital events and reveals (including the first-ever IGN Expo) to be held throughout the month of June. Well, now IGN has revealed their full Summer of Gaming schedule, and it’s packed full with reveals, gameplay demos, and a whole lot more.
IGN is promising to announce at least seven new titles, including stuff from Funcom and Merge Games. As for trailers and gameplay, expect fresh looks at Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Wasteland 3, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Humankind, Total War Saga: Troy, Destroy All Humans!, Observer: System Redux, and more. You can check out the full schedule in the gallery below (click on the images for full resolution).
In case you don’t want to squint at the above images, here are all of IGN’s upcoming exclusive announcements. IGN will also be streaming various “partner” digital shows like CD Projekt Red’s “Night City Wire” event and EA Play Live, but I’m not listing those here.
June 4
Summer of Gaming Kick-Off
June 5
Reveals:
- Unannounced Game (Funcom / The Outsiders) - Exclusive Unannounced Gameplay Reveal with The Outsiders' David Goldfarb
- Unannounced Game (Merge Games) - Exclusive Game Reveal
- Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer
Trailers:
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Nacon) – Earthblood Exclusive Cinematic Trailer
Gameplay:
- Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games) - Exclusive Trailer Debut, Exclusive Gameplay
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry) - Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere
- Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team) - Exclusive Next-Gen Deep Dive
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Soleil Games) - Exclusive Gameplay First Look
- Spellbreak (Proletariat, Inc) - Exclusive Announcement, Gameplay Interview, and Trailer
June 8
Reveals:
- Unannounced Classic Revival (Merge Games) - Exclusive Game Reveal
- Unannounced Game (Fabraz) – Exclusive Game Reveal
Trailers:
- Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios) – Exclusive Announcement and Trailer Reveal
- Dual Universe (Novaquark) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker (Deep Silver) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal
- Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver) - World Exclusive Trailer
- XIII (Microids) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer Reveal
Previews:
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox) - Exclusive “Bounty of Blood” DLC Preview w/ Gearbox Creative Director Matt Cox
- The Waylanders (Gato Studio) - Exclusive Trailer and Launch Date Announcement, and Hands-On Impressions
Gameplay:
- Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction) - Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere
- Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal, Gameplay, and Interview
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Gunfire Games) - Gameplay and Interview with Gunfire Games
Special Icons Interview:
- David Hayter, the original voice of Solid Snake, discusses Metal Gear.
June 9
Trailers:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA / ATLUS) - Exclusive Reveal
- Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay Reveal Trailer
- Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Works) - Exclusive Character Reveal Trailer
- Humble Bundle Indies Showcase
- Stronghold: Warlords (Firefly Studios) - Exclusive Multiplayer Trailer and Launch Date Announcement
Gameplay:
- Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay and Interview with ROCKFISH Games CEO & Co-Founder Michael Schade
- Iron Oath (Humble Bundle) - Exclusive Reveal Trailer and First Gameplay Reveal and Interview
- New World (Amazon Game Studios) - Exclusive War PvP Gameplay, Developer Interview
- Skater XL (Easy Day Studios) - Exclusive Switch Footage Reveal and Demo
- Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer and Gameplay Interview
- Total War: Troy (Creative Assembly) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA) - Exclusive Gameplay and Interview
Previews:
- Blue Fire (Graffiti Games/Robi Studios) - Exclusive Preview
- Humankind (SEGA) - Exclusive Hands-on Impressions
Special Icons Interview:
- Brian Fargo discusses the founding of Blizzard, and why RPG fans should be looking forward to Wasteland 3.
June 11
Gameplay:
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview
- More TBA
June 15
Reveals:
- Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer
Trailers:
- Castlestorm 2 (Zen Studios) - Launch Announcement Trailer
- Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal
Gameplay:
- Corepunk (Artificial Core) - Exclusive Gameplay and Interview
- Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic) - Gameplay and Interview
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13) - Worldwide Gameplay Debut w/ Hangar 13 President and CCO Haden Blackman
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) - Exclusive Trailer and Gameplay Interview with Game Director Kenji Anabuki
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) - Rehydrated Exclusive Early Access Livestream
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) - Rehydrated Exclusive Gameplay Interview
- Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus (Kasedo Games) - Exclusive Gameplay and Commentary
June 18
Gameplay:
- Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment) - Gameplay and Interview with Series Creator Max Schaefer
- Unannounced Developer Interview and Exclusive Gameplay Deep-Dive
Special Icons Interviews:
- Chris Avellone, writer of Fallout New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, discusses the magic ingredients in a great RPG.
- John Romero, creator of Doom, and game designer Brenda Romero, discuss RPGs and shooters in 2020.
June 24
Reveals:
- Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer
Trailers:
- Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios) - Exclusive Gameplay Feature Deep Dive
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (Frogwares) - Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look
What do you think? Anything you’re looking forward to seeing? What do you think some of those unannounced reveals will end up being?
