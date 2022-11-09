Humankind “Together We Rule” Expansion Adds 6 New Civs, Secret Agents, and More Today

Since launching last year, Humankind has added a variety of smaller DLC chunks, but today the 4X strategy game gets it first full expansion, “Together We Rule.” As the name implies, the expansion focuses on diplomacy, with the new United-Nations-esque “Congress of Humankind” giving you a chance to vote on various worldwide doctrines and Agents allowing for espionage if you’re not feeling so trusting. There are also six new cultures being added to the game – the Sumerians, Han Chinese, Bulgarians, Swiss, Scots, and Singaporeans. You can check out the launch trailer for the Together We Rule expansion, below.

And here’s more of a deep-dive gameplay overview of the expansion.

Here’s everything included in the Humankind Together We Rule expansion…

Here's everything included in the Humankind Together We Rule expansion…

Congress of Humankind - Get involved in an inter-empire forum with the Congress of Humankind. The congress allows players to vote on global doctrines and arbitrate international conflicts together.

Embassy - Use this new Quarter to sign agreements that are beneficial for both empires, like joint training or research agreements. Or use your Leverage currency to force an empire to take specific actions to your benefit, like lowering war support or enforcing demands.

Agents - Use this new unit family to gather Leverage. They will also allow you to infiltrate, sabotage and disinform other empires.

Diplomatic Affinity + 6 New Cultures - The new Diplomatic Affinity allows its cultures to have a more active role in the world's diplomacy. Their Active Ability allows them to demilitarize a territory for 10 turns, while their Passive Ability allows all their units, beyond just agents, to collect Leverage. The 6 new cultures are the Sumerians, the Han Chinese, the Bulgarians, the Swiss, the Scots, and the Singaporeans.

- The new Diplomatic Affinity allows its cultures to have a more active role in the world’s diplomacy. 6 new wonders, new narrative events, new music – Monument Valley, Pamukkale, Chocolate Hills, Eldgjá, Palace of Versailles, and the Congress of Humankind Headquarters.

The Together We Rule expansion will set you back $20. Those who don’t feel like shelling out will still get access to the free “Metternich Update,” which adds new stealth mechanics, allows third-parties to back you up in battles, and makes a number of other tweaks and improvements. You can check out the full patch notes here.

Humankind can be played on PC. The Together We Rule expansion and accompanying free update are available to download now.