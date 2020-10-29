ID-COOLING Announces The SE-225-XT Black CPU Air Cooler

ID-Cooling has announced the SE-225-XT Black, an Air CPU cooler featuring five heat pipes and two 120 mm fans. These fans are implemented in a push-pull configuration; this new configuration allows for much better airflow than a single fan CPU cooler. The SE-225-XT Black CPU air cooler is slated to be available from late November to early December 2020; this air cooler is stated to have a price of $42.99.

The SE-225-XT Black CPU air cooler has a unique design because this CPU air cooler features no RGB lights but instead has a black coloring throughout the CPU cooler. This all-black design is perfect for a sleeper PC build as the lack of lights will keep people guessing on your PC's internal components.

This CPU air cooler uses two 120 mm fans; these fans offer PWM support allowing for optimal cool airflow and run at minimum noise level with rubber dampeners. These features allow the included fans to have a maximum fan speed of 1,800 RPM while only creating up to 35.2 dBA.

The SE-225-XT Black CPU air cooler features five heat pipes; these heat pipes make direct contact with the CPU heat spreader, increasing the thermal transfer of up to 30%. This allows for much faster and much more efficient heat transfer.

The included aluminum fin stack features a larger surface area; this larger surface area allows for a much higher cooling capacity. The SE-225-XT Black CPU air cooler has a maximum cooling capacity of 220 watts.

This air cooler features ID-COOING's Metal-Mecha mounting kit; the included mounting kit features both Intel and AMD's sockets. For Intel, this mounting kit offers support for the LGA2066 socket all the way to the LGA1156. For AMD, this mounting kit only supports the AM4 socket.











Included with the SE-225-XT Black CPU air cooler is a thermal grease, which is called ID-TG25. This thermal grease offers a thermal conductivity of 10.5 W/m-K.

