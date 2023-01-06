ENERMAX Launches New PSUs, AIO CPU Cooling, & PC Cases For CES

Enermax has announced its brand new CES lineup which includes PC PSU, Coolers, AIO, cases, fans, and much more.

ENERMAX focuses on advancements in power supplies, cooling techniques, and new PC cases for users

ENERMAX's Revolution power supply series is the company's first ATX 3.0 power supply compatible with the new Intel ATX 3.0 specifications. It offers a single PCIe Gen5 16-pin connector with consumption levels up to 600W and an additional single, dual 8-pin to 16-pin cable so that users can install up to two NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPUs. The new Revolution ATX 3.0 series is developed with the company's proprietary Semi-Fanless technology, controlled easily by a button on the side of the unit.



The Revolution D.F. 2 series is 80 PLUS Gold-certified and is a completely-modular unit that offers superior performance. Measuring 140mm, the Revolution D.F. 2 is one of the most miniature kilowatt PSUs that produces between 850W to as high as 1200W. ENERMAX has improved the design of the circuit to allow for over 200% improved wattage output. Included with the Revolution D.F. 2 series will be the company's superior self-cleaning solution, the Dust-Free Rotation (DFR) technology, ensuring regular use for many years.

The AQUAFUSION ADV series is developed for the newest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series and 13th Gen Intel desktop series CPUs. It offers a colorful "Aurabelt and infinite mirror RGB water block" that will have the option for 360mm, 240mm, and 120mm radiators. The new AQUAFUSION ADV series comes in black and white colorways and is equipped with ENERMAX's proprietary SquA RGB ADV fans to produce customized lighting effects and ultimate cooling performance.

The new series comes with a Vortex Frame design and a reduced hub design for ideal heat dissipation. The water block uses the ENERMAX Dual-chamber mechanism, isolating the pump from heat and allowing the water block to perform at peak performance for more extended periods. The ENERMAX Central Coolant Inlet (CCI) technology and Shunt-Channel technology (SCT) also assist with the effective and efficient cooling of the system.

The Marbleshell Mesh series from ENERMAX provides a marble-styled front panel with a mesh design. The Marbleshell MS21 fits mATX motherboards, while the Marbleshell MS31 fits ATX mobos in a mid-tower chassis. Both cases are tool-free with a tempered glass side panel for better viewing of the cases' internals.

The MS31 can support up to 11 x 120mm cooling fans and a 360mm radiator in the front and on the top panel, and the MS21 can support the same size radiator in the front and a 280mm radiator on the top panel.

The AQUAFUSION ADV CPU cooler series will launch in mid-January of this year. The Revolution ATX 3.0 PSUs and the Revolution D.F. 2 PSU series will be released in March 2023. The Marbleshell MS21 and MS 31 will launch in May 2023. The company has not yet announced pricing.

News Source: ENERMAX