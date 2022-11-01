XIAOMI Launches Book Air 13 Notebook With Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs

XIAOMI enters the Intel Evo laptop game with their new XIAOMI Book Air 13 notebook, adding to manufacturers like Microsoft, XP, Lenovo, LG, Samsung, Dell, Acer, and ASUS a new, power-efficient laptop.

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 is more of a "flipbook" than a notebook, as the screen has a 360° durable design, allowing users to share, plan, study, and more in up to five laptop configurations.

Image source: XIAOMI

The various configurations are:

Notebook

Onlooker (to collaborate with a team)

Tent (perfect for chatting)

Tablet (for note-taking)

Standing (excellent for streaming shows and movies)

The XIAOMI Book Air 13 notebook is equipped with the "Xiaomi Miaoxiang PC version," allowing users to connect a headset, phone, and tablet and link to smart homes and devices. The screen is a 2.8K E4 OLED display with 3D LUT color correction, Dolby audio sound, and blue light certification. It supports the Xiaomi Stylus. The onboard 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz memory offers fast speeds, and the Intel Evo processor series allows for quick connections, response times, and improved power charging speeds.

The Intel Evo series laptops offer a 12th Gen Core mobile processor (i7-1250U or i5-1230U CPU), Intel 7 architecture, and Intel Xe Iris graphics. The processor provides ten cores across twelve threads, with two Performance cores and eight Efficiency cores. The notebook is equipped with Xiao AI and the company's Xiaomi Computer Assistant.

Inside the laptop are an oversized VC heatsink, an 8MP internal webcam, a dual-directional mic, and Dolby Atmos sound. However, a glass trackpad is an attractive feature not seen on many notebooks. Memory capacity is a 512 GB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

The Xiaomi Book Air has a 13.3" super retina color screen with a max screen resolution of 2880 x 1800. The screen offers 1.07 billion colors, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3, 255 PPI (pixels-per-inch), 600 nits brightness, a VESA-certified DisplayHDR 500 and a TÜV Rheinland certification. The touch screen offers 10-point touch, allowing for zooming, flipping between windows, and more with quick responsiveness.

The new notebook from Xiaomi offers an all-metal CNC alloy six-series aluminum shell. The notebook is very close to the size of an A4 paper and was a Red Dot Winner in 2022. The Xiaomi Book Air 13 weighs 1.2 kg and is 12mm thin.

The battery measures about 58.3 mm in size and offers up to 12.3 hours of battery life before needing to recharge. The company's new notebook can link to Mijia intelligent devices in the home, and the company feels that this communication with other devices will enhance the experience.

For connectivity, there are two Thunderbolt 4 connectors, offering up to 40 Gbps of data transfer and internal Wi-Fi 6e connectivity. A fingerprint sensor is on the side for heightened security in logging into the notebook. You can purchase the new XIAOMI Book Air 13 notebook from their website for under $900.

News Source: XIAOMI